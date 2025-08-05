Forbes and Know Your Value 50 Over 50 Honors Lynn Jerath for Redefining Senior Housing Real Estate with Purpose and Performance

"Being named in the Forbes 50 Over 50 list is a meaningful honor and a powerful affirmation that purpose and performance can work in concert," said Lynn Jerath, Founder and President of Citrine Investment Group. Post this

In 2021, Jerath focused Citrine Investment Group on private equity real estate, creating one of the only woman-founded real estate investment firms in the country. The firm targets senior housing, championing an investment philosophy that puts resident dignity and stability on the same footing as investment returns in this critical sector.

"For many families, moving a parent into senior housing is one of the most emotional and financially complex decisions they will make," said Jerath. "We deliver clarity and care to the residents, families, and communities involved, while also ensuring financial stability and success."

Citrine has earned its reputation for upholding the highest standards in both financial performance and operational excellence. As an investment firm, Citrine brings discipline, creativity, and a deep sense of purpose to every community, proving that strong returns and meaningful outcomes can go hand in hand.

With the U.S. senior population expected to rise to 23 million, a growth rate of 55% by 2035, and housing supply falling woefully short, the industry is at an inflection point. In addition to driving exceptional returns, Citrine partners with trusted operators and structures deals that ensure the prioritization of resident care. That includes working with residents through ownership transitions as well as with families to ensure costs and services are managed effectively.

Jerath's recognition by Forbes comes as a personal achievement and as a powerful validation of a business philosophy centered on integrity, community, and excellence. She serves as a Trustee of the University of Pennsylvania, where she sits on the board of its $20+ billion endowment. Jerath also chairs the board of Embarc, a nonprofit transforming high school education through experience-based social-emotional learning, and serves on the board of HOPE Chicago, which funds post-secondary education for 100% of students at five Chicago public high schools.

"Being named in the Forbes 50 Over 50 list is a meaningful honor and a powerful affirmation that purpose and performance can work in concert," said Jerath. "At Citrine, we believe that doing what is right—for residents, communities, and investors—can drive enduring results for all stakeholders. That is especially true in senior housing, where the people we serve have spent a lifetime paving the way for us."

About Citrine

Citrine Investment Group is a real estate investment firm specializing in senior housing across the Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Florida. The firm transforms undercapitalized, distressed, and transitional assets and creates value through active ownership, operational improvements, and disciplined risk management. Its portfolio spans assisted living, memory care, independent living and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRC) turnarounds. Citrine's vision is to lead a more thoughtful era of real estate investment, where expert strategy delivers excellent returns, in concert with real-world impact. To learn more about Citrine Investment Group, visit citrineima.com.

