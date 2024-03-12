Forbes Names Mercury Insurance One of America's Best Mid-Sized Employers for 2024

"We are exceptionally proud of being chosen as one of America's Best Mid-Size Employers, yet again. We are committed to providing our team members with personal and professional growth opportunities, and we've built an inclusive culture that clearly resonates with our entire team." Post this

"We are exceptionally proud of being chosen as one of America's Best Mid-Size Employers, yet again," said Heidi Sullivan, Vice President and Chief Human Capital Officer for Mercury. "We are committed to providing our team members with personal and professional growth opportunities, and we've built an inclusive culture that clearly resonates with our entire team."

The Statista surveys collected information across a broad range of topics, giving respondents the opportunity to judge their employer as a whole, based on individual categories. Statista used six primary drivers to identify the top employers. These categories — image, work atmosphere/potential for development, wage/salary, diversity, working conditions and workplace — were then used to determine employees' willingness to recommend their employer to others.

Forbes looked at companies across all industry sectors employing at least 1,000 workers within the U.S. Out of the thousands of companies that Forbes reviewed in its analysis, only the top 400 mid-sized companies were recognized. Of the 400 that were recognized, only 35 were categorized as insurance companies, of which, nearly 2/3 were health/life insurance providers. Mercury was ranked 249th overall and 20th among insurance companies.

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista.com, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Mercury Insurance provides auto, homeowners and business insurance through more than 4,700 employees and a network of more than 8,000 independent agents in 11 states.

The complete list of this year's honorees is available here: Forbes - America's List of Best Mid-Sized Employers

About Mercury Insurance

Mercury Insurance (NYSE: MCY) is a multiple-line insurance carrier predominantly offering personal auto, homeowners and renters insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas and Virginia, as well as auto insurance in Florida. Mercury writes other lines of insurance in various states, including commercial, business owners and business auto, landlord, home-sharing, ride-hailing and mechanical protection insurance.

Since 1962, Mercury has provided customers with tremendous value for their insurance dollar by pairing ultra-competitive rates with excellent customer service. Mercury has earned "A" ratings from A.M. Best and Fitch, as well as "Best Auto Insurance Company" designations from Forbes and Insure.com. For more information visit Mercury Insurance or follow the company on X or Facebook.

