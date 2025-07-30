Forbes Names Roswell Park One of America's Best Employers for Women 2025

Cancer center appears on list for second consecutive year, based on anonymous employee surveys

BUFFALO, N.Y., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center has again been named by Forbes to America's Best Employers for Women 2025.

Over 140,000 women working for companies employing at least 1,000 people were independently surveyed to determine this year's list. More than four million employer evaluations were also considered.

The list is compiled from:

Personal evaluations: Respondents were presented with a battery of statements about their current employer, in terms of topics related to Atmosphere & Development, Diversity, Image, Salary/Wage, Workplace, and Working Conditions, as well as topics women are often confronted with in the workplace: Representation & Career, Pay Equity, Discrimination, Flexibility, Family Support, and Parental Leave.

Public Evaluations: Women participants were given the chance to evaluate other employers in their respective industries, or the employers of friends, acquaintances, and family members that stand out either positively or negatively.

Share of Women Among Top Executives/Board: Index based on the percentage of women among top executives and board directors.

"This recognition reflects the culture we've built, one rooted in respect, opportunity and intentional inclusion at every level," says Crystal Rodriguez- Dabney, Esq., LL.M., CDP, Senior Vice President, Associate Counsel and Chief Employee Advocacy & Fairness Officer. "Our commitment to women in the workplace is built into everything we do, and the work continues at all levels of the organization. It is truly an honor to be recognized in this way once again."

Earlier this year, Forbes named Roswell to its list of America's Best Midsize Employers.

From the world's first chemotherapy research to the PSA prostate cancer biomarker, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center generates innovations that shape how cancer is detected, treated and prevented worldwide. Driven to eliminate cancer's grip on humanity, the Roswell Park team of 4,000 makes compassionate, patient-centered cancer care and services accessible across New York State and beyond. Founded in 1898, Roswell Park was among the first three cancer centers nationwide to become a National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center and is the only one to hold this designation in Upstate New York. To learn more about Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and the Roswell Park Care Network, visit http://www.roswellpark.org, call 1-800-ROSWELL (1-800-767-9355) or email [email protected].

