Force4 Named Best B2B Tech Communications Company 2023

B2B Tech Agency Honored for Continued Public Relations Excellence
SANTA CRUZ, Calif., Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Force4 Technology Communications, LLC, a leading technology public relations and marketing communications agency for B2B high tech companies, announced today that it has been named Best B2B Tech Communications Company 2023 – USA by Corporate Vision Magazine's 2023 Corporate Excellence Awards program.
Force4 specializes in supporting clients across a variety of B2B technologies including AI, cybersecurity, mobile, networking and storage. The Force4 team is comprised of B2B technology experts, professional journalists and senior staff dedicated to designing and executing communications programs that support the goals of our clients business.
Now in its sixth year, the Corporate Excellence Awards serve to showcase the companies and individuals that are committed to innovation, business growth and providing the very best products and services to clients across a variety of industries.
Cara Sloman, co-founder and CEO, Force4 Technology Communications, said: "Being recognized as 'Best B2B Tech Communications Company 2023 – USA' by the Corporate Excellence Awards highlights our dedication to innovation, business growth and providing unparalleled service to our clients. This award reinforces our leadership in the industry, and we're excited to keep excelling to set new standards for B2B tech communications."
The complete list of 2023 winners can be found at: https://www.corporatevision-news.com/awards/corporate-excellence-awards/
About Force4:
Force4 Technology Communications is a marketing communications and PR agency serving B2B technology companies of all sizes across the globe. For more information, visit www.force4.co.
Force4 media contact:
Tanner Skotnicki
