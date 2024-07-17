Force4 Technology Communications Honored with Prestigious Award at the 19th Annual 2024 Globee® Awards for Technology

"Your groundbreaking innovations and unwavering dedication have set a new standard of excellence in technologies everywhere. At the Globee Awards, we proudly celebrate your remarkable achievements and look forward to witnessing the transformative impact you will continue to make in the world." Post this

The Globee® Awards for Technology honor and celebrate the achievements and positive contributions of organizations and individuals from all over the world. This award reflects Force4 Technology Communication's commitment to innovation, excellence, and the continued development of cutting- edge solutions in the technology sector.

The Globee® Awards, which highlight achievements in various industries, are known for their rigorous judging process. The judging panel includes industry experts from a wide range of fields, ensuring that each entry is evaluated fairly and comprehensively.

Cara Sloman, CEO and co-founder, Force4 Technology Communications, said: "Winning the Golden Globee Award for Agency of the Year in IT Public Relations is an honor for our team. This accolade reflects our commitment to excellence, innovation and delivering outstanding results for our clients. Our dedication to transforming and adapting in a rapidly evolving industry has been a key factor in this success. We are immensely proud of this achievement and look forward to continuing our growth."

San Madan, president, Globee Awards, said: "Your groundbreaking innovations and unwavering dedication have set a new standard of excellence in technologies everywhere. At the Globee Awards, we proudly celebrate your remarkable achievements and look forward to witnessing the transformative impact you will continue to make in the world. Keep pushing the boundaries of what's possible and inspiring us all."

