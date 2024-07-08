ForConstructionPros.com Launches Inaugural PACER Awards to Recognize Excellence in Construction Industry

"From operators to project managers, the PACER Awards honor their dedication across every facet of construction," says Lori Ditoro, Editor-in-Chief of Equipment Today. Post this

"We are excited to celebrate the men and women who contribute both on the jobsite and behind the scenes," says Lori Ditoro, Editor-in-Chief of Equipment Today. "From operators to project managers, the PACER Awards honor their dedication across every facet of construction."

The PACER Awards are structured into four distinct categories, each designed to recognize different facets of achievement within the construction sector:

Women in Construction: Honoring female professionals whose accomplishments and mentorship have set a foundation for women at all levels of the industry.

Rising Professionals in Construction: Recognizing young professionals with 1-9 years of experience, whose hard work and vision have positively impacted the construction network.

Lifetime Achievement: Celebrating contractors and operators with a minimum of 10 years of documented contributions to the industry.

Jobsite Excellence: Acknowledging outstanding workers whose leadership and work ethic serve as a model within their companies.

Brandon Noel, Editor of Asphalt Contractor and Pavement Maintenance & Reconstruction, says,

"The PACER Awards recognize the unsung heroes of the trades, highlighting their individual contributions and dedication to their craft day in and day out."

Jonathan Kozlowski, Editor of Rental and Concrete Contractor, adds "It's an honor to be part of the team behind the PACER Awards, spotlighting the hard work, diligence, and innovation that professionals bring to today's construction challenges."

Nominations for the PACER Awards are now open, and nominations can be submitted through the ForConstructionPros.com website. The deadline for submissions is Friday, October 11, 2024 at 11:59 p.m. Winners will be announced across the largest network of construction brands, providing a platform to showcase excellence and inspire future leaders in the construction industry.

For more information about the PACER Awards, including nomination details and eligibility criteria, please visit https://myfc.pro/paceraward

ForConstructionPros.com

ForConstructionPros.com and its affiliate brands, Equipment Today; Asphalt Contractor; Rental; Concrete Contractor; and Pavement Maintenance & Reconstruction reach contractors in heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, pavement maintenance, and rental industries looking to gain industry knowledge in their field and make business planning decisions. Learn more at http://www.forconstructionpros.com/.

ABOUT IRONMARKETS

IRONMARKETS is a leading business-to-business media and buyer engagement platform serving the heavy construction, asphalt, concrete, paving, rental, sustainability, landscape, manufacturing, logistics, and supply chain markets. IRONMARKETS delivers relevant, cutting-edge content to its audiences through its industry-leading digital properties, tradeshows, videos, magazines, webinars, and newsletters. It also provides advertisers the analytics, data, and ability to reach their target audience. Learn more at https://www.iron.markets/

Media Contact

Chantal Zimmermann, IRONMARKETS, 800-538-5544, [email protected], https://www.iron.markets/

Marina Mayer, ForConstructionPros, 800-538-5544, [email protected], https://www.forconstructionpros.com/

SOURCE PACER Awards