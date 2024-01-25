Ford Motor Company latest Tier 1 partner with Women in CyberSecurity

Ford Motor Company has joined forces with Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) as a Tier 1 strategic partner to help diversify and grow the cyber workforce.

Ford Motor Company is committed to helping build a better world, where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams. Ford develops and delivers innovative, must-have Ford trucks, sport utility vehicles, commercial vans and cars and Lincoln luxury vehicles, along with connected services. Our commitment to protect our customers extends to the company's software-led transformation to create always-on ownership experiences and cybersecurity is integrated with all stages of the vehicle life cycle.

For the past five years, Ford has been recognized as a leader by Bloomberg Gender Equality Index for continuous progress in gender representation amongst other categories impacting women. To view and apply for career opportunities please visit careers.ford.com.

Ford also has a philanthropic arm that works with nonprofits across the world to aid under-resourced and underrepresented communities as well as a veteran-led humanitarian organization that helps global communities before, during and after natural disasters and crises. The company supports veterans and the military with its Proud to Honor initiative, which raises awareness and strengthens support of service members. All of these initiatives align with the goals of WiCyS.

The nonprofit WiCyS helps women in the cybersecurity arena advance and thrive at all levels of their careers through seminars, workshops, scholarships, networking and more. Strategic partners with WiCyS are committed to year-round engagement and support of WiCyS, which includes driving inclusion and diversity needed in the cybersecurity workforce.

Ford has already worked with WiCyS by participating in its virtual career fair in August. Over 1,000 participants attended the virtual career fair and were able to network and talk with strategic partners about jobs and internships.

As a Tier 1 partner, Ford can sponsor a WiCyS student chapter; participate in co-branded initiatives from Cybersecurity Awareness Month in October; have a leadership role with WiCyS on market research, best practices and other studies and measures; and financially support the Security Training Scholarship. The latter opportunity helps WiCyS members engage in skill-development stages and cohorts with mentors and peers to help accelerate or advance their careers in cybersecurity. The scholarship upskills employees in a growing field and aligns with the newly created Office of the National Cyber Director's National Cyber Workforce and Education Strategy, which addresses immediate and long-term cyber workforce needs.

For more information on Ford, visit http://www.corporate.ford.com. For information on partnering with WiCyS, visit http://www.wicys.org.

About WiCyS

Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS) is a nonprofit organization with international reach dedicated to the recruitment, retention and advancement of women in cybersecurity. Founded by Dr. Ambareen Siraj through a National Science Foundation grant given to Tennessee Tech University in 2013, WiCyS offers opportunities, trainings, events, and resources for its community and members. Strategic partners include Tier 1: Akamai Technologies, Amazon, AT&T Cybersecurity, Bloomberg, Carnegie Mellon University – Software Engineering Institute, Cisco, Ford Motor Company, Fortinet, Google, Lockheed Martin, Microsoft, Optum, Sandia National Laboratories, SentinelOne. Tier 2: Accenture, Adobe, DeVry University, Intel, JPMorgan Chase & Co., McKesson, MITRE, Motorola Solutions, Navy Federal Credit Union, NCC Group, Workday, Yubico Inc. To partner, visit http://www.wicys.org/support/strategic-partnerships/.

Media Contact

Lynn Dohm, Women in CyberSecurity (WiCyS), 815-530-7307, [email protected], https://www.wicys.org/

