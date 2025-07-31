Fordham Athletics Signs Multiyear Agreement with Taymar Sales U.

Fordham Athletics and Taymar Sales U. have signed a multiyear agreement for the firm to handle ticket sales.

BRONX, N.Y., July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fordham Athletics and Taymar Sales U. have signed a multiyear agreement for the firm to handle ticket sales.

"Fordham Athletics is excited to partner with Taymar Sales U. as we work on enhancing the experience for Ram fans," said Fordham Director of Athletics Charles Guthrie. "Taymar understands the business of college athletics, and our partnership will help us grow one of our key revenue streams. Taymar's expertise and data-driven approach to ticket sales are critical as we move into the next phase of Fordham Athletics."

Taymar has promoted Kyle Escott to Director of Ticket Sales to lead ticket sales efforts on behalf of Fordham Athletics. He previously worked with Taymar at the University of Connecticut as an Account Executive. Kyle's promotion marks the 7th internal promotion from Taymar's Accelerate Leadership Development program in the last year.

"We're proud to serve Fordham Athletics and continue expanding our presence in the Northeast, a region defined by its tradition and passionate fanbases," said Taymar President Joe Rickert. "Charles Guthrie is building a strong foundation at Fordham, and we're excited to see Kyle Escott take the next step in his growth as he leads our sales efforts in The Bronx."

Fordham is Taymar's first client school in the Atlantic 10 Conference and its first client in New York.

"Fordham is our first school from the Atlantic 10 and Rose Hill Gym takes a back seat to no venue for its place in college basketball history," said Taymar Founder/CEO Mark Dyer. "We are excited to go to work for Charles Guthrie and his team at this great university."

