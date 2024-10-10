Fordje Launches Code Clarifier to Revolutionize City Code Research for Construction Developers and Cities

Our vision with the Code Clarifier is to vastly speed up construction timelines by detangling the intricate web of city codes. Developers, city planners, and citizens now have a reliable way to access and understand the codes that affect their projects. Post this

The impact of the Code Clarifier is significant in the construction world, where approximately 20% of permit applications are rejected often due to incorrect or misunderstood code information. Fordje's solution allows developers to avoid costly delays by enabling accurate, first-time submission of plans based on precise, up-to-date code references down to the city level.

"Our vision with the Code Clarifier is to vastly speed up construction timelines by detangling the intricate web of city codes. Developers, city planners, and citizens now have a reliable way to access and understand the codes that affect their projects," said Gillian Wildfire, CEO of Fordje. "We're reducing the time spent on code-related research, which can often delay projects for weeks."

Industry leaders agree that Fordje is filling a critical gap. Reynolds Holmes of GAF Energy commented, "This has been an industry need for decades. The Code Clarifier is a game changer that will enable significant improvement to our speed to project completion through faster research, permits and inspections."

The Fordje Code Clarifier not only helps developers expand into new markets more easily by clarifying codes across multiple regions, but also supports city planners and permitting departments by significantly reducing the number of questions they receive from developers and citizens alike. With accurate, quickly accessible code references, users can find the exact requirements they need, facilitating smoother collaboration between cities and developers.

Fordje is dedicated to revolutionizing the way city codes are understood and applied in the construction and development industry. With its innovative tools, Fordje is empowering construction developers and city planners to navigate complex code systems efficiently and accurately, reducing delays and enhancing the clarity of city code requirements. The company's flagship product, the Code Clarifier, represents a major step forward in fast construction development for all stakeholders involved.

