Forecastr Unveils Forecastr 2.0: The Future of Startup Financial Modeling is Here

LOUISVILLE, Ky., March 5, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Forecastr, a leading provider of financial modeling software for startups, today announced the launch of Forecastr 2.0, a major update designed to give startup founders greater control, clarity, and confidence in their financial models.
Developed in response to extensive customer discovery, Forecastr 2.0 provides enhanced formula features, dynamic dashboards, and powerful forecasting templates, making it a must-have tool for early-stage founders looking to forecast revenue, raise capital, and manage runway effectively.
"We did a huge listening tour with our best customers—founders who are crushing it with Forecastr," said Logan Burchett, Co-Founder of Forecastr. "We confirmed our belief that most founders are somewhat uncomfortable with finance and came away with some great ideas for new features that bridge that gap and make advanced analysis more accessible to people without much FP&A experience."
New Features in Forecastr 2.0
Forecastr 2.0 introduces several enhancements to improve the startup financial modeling experience:
- Intuitive Formula Builder – Spreadsheet-style formulas for easy, flexible calculations.
- Custom Dashboard Builder – Fully customizable dashboards that bring financial data to life.
- Template Library – Pre-built, reusable templates for faster and more accurate forecasting.
- Key Metrics Tracking – Focus on the numbers that matter most to drive smarter decisions.
These upgrades build on Forecastr's seamless accounting integrations and investor-friendly sharing capabilities, ensuring founders can easily collaborate with stakeholders and financial partners.
"Our vision is to make Forecastr the default FP&A platform for the private market," said Steven Plappert, Co-Founder and CEO of Forecastr. "This release is a major step toward that goal. We're giving founders a tool they feel comfortable and confident with—while equipping them to grow revenue, raise capital, and avoid running out of cash. It's exactly what they asked us for, and it's going to totally change the game."
Availability
Forecastr 2.0 is available now. Schedule a demo and explore the new features at www.forecastr.co.
About
Forecastr gives founders an accurate and convenient online financial model that helps them confidently forecast all aspects of their financial plans. A great financial model takes the frustration out of fundraising, empowering founders to do what they do best: build and sell. The company aims to create a world where founders are prepared for anything and sleep well at night.
