Forecastr Unveils Forecastr 2.0: The Future of Startup Financial Modeling is Here

"Our vision is to make Forecastr the default FP&A platform for the private market. We're giving founders a tool they feel comfortable and confident with—while equipping them to grow revenue, raise capital, and avoid running out of cash." - Steven Plappert, Co-Founder and CEO of Forecastr Post this

"We did a huge listening tour with our best customers—founders who are crushing it with Forecastr," said Logan Burchett, Co-Founder of Forecastr. "We confirmed our belief that most founders are somewhat uncomfortable with finance and came away with some great ideas for new features that bridge that gap and make advanced analysis more accessible to people without much FP&A experience."

New Features in Forecastr 2.0

Forecastr 2.0 introduces several enhancements to improve the startup financial modeling experience:

Intuitive Formula Builder – Spreadsheet-style formulas for easy, flexible calculations.

Custom Dashboard Builder – Fully customizable dashboards that bring financial data to life.

Template Library – Pre-built, reusable templates for faster and more accurate forecasting.

Key Metrics Tracking – Focus on the numbers that matter most to drive smarter decisions.

These upgrades build on Forecastr's seamless accounting integrations and investor-friendly sharing capabilities, ensuring founders can easily collaborate with stakeholders and financial partners.

Availability

Forecastr 2.0 is available now. Schedule a demo and explore the new features at www.forecastr.co.

About

Forecastr gives founders an accurate and convenient online financial model that helps them confidently forecast all aspects of their financial plans. A great financial model takes the frustration out of fundraising, empowering founders to do what they do best: build and sell. The company aims to create a world where founders are prepared for anything and sleep well at night.

Forecastr. Forecast with confidence.

