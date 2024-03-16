ForenScope Technology Center Grand Opening in Rocky Mount

An advanced law enforcement training center is opening soon in Rocky Mount, Virginia. The ForenScope Technology Center will feature the world's most advanced forensic imaging devices.
ROCKY MOUNT, Va., March 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The grand opening of the advanced ForenScope Technology Center in Rocky Mount, VA is scheduled for March 26th at 10:30am. All local law enforcement is invited to attend.
The ForenScope Technology Center will feature the world's most advanced forensic imaging devices. The technology center is available for law enforcement and other forensic science agencies to visit for training and demonstrations with the ForenScope devices.
ForenScope manufactures an advanced line of evidence imaging devices. These devices are capable of locating and documenting a wide variety of evidence. This includes latent fingerprints, body fluids, blood, gunshot residue, DNA, and many other types of forensic evidence.
The ForenScope devices may be used at the crime scene or crime lab. The ForenScope Technology Center is available for law enforcement to schedule training classes and demonstrations. These demonstrations are helpful for agencies to decide which devices are best suited for their particular agency.
The ForenScope Technology Center is owned and operated by EVIDENT Crime Scene Products. EVIDENT is the exclusive reseller of the complete line of ForenScope devices. Since 1992, EVIDENT has provided a wide range of crime scene products and equipment to law enforcement agencies.
You can visit the EVIDENT website here for more information about the ForenScope devices: www.shopevident.com
