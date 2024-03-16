ForenScope Technology Center Grand Opening in Rocky Mount

An advanced law enforcement training center is opening soon in Rocky Mount, Virginia. The ForenScope Technology Center will feature the world's most advanced forensic imaging devices.

ROCKY MOUNT, Va., March 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The grand opening of the advanced ForenScope Technology Center in Rocky Mount, VA is scheduled for March 26th at 10:30am. All local law enforcement is invited to attend.

The ForenScope Technology Center will feature the world's most advanced forensic imaging devices. The technology center is available for law enforcement and other forensic science agencies to visit for training and demonstrations with the ForenScope devices.