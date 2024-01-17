Foresight and PTAG Announce Technology Partnership | Accelerate and de-risk major capital projects with AI

PTAG consultants will leverage Foresight's groundbreaking construction project management platform to unlock hidden value within their client's project schedules, providing significant savings and schedule improvements. Post this

Identify priorities and action plans

Collaborate with diverse stakeholders

Recognize risks and bottlenecks

Learn from past projects

Easily generate reports

By applying AI, machine learning and natural language processing to schedule data, Foresight's solution unleashes predictive insights about delay risks and work prioritization, so that project management teams can focus on what matters to achieve improved results.

"This new partnership between Foresight and PTAG will greatly benefit owners of major infrastructure projects who are looking for an innovative platform to accelerate schedules," said Igor Shifrin, Chief Executive Officer at Foresight. "With our software and PTAG's world-class capital project professionals, it's an owner's dream team."

"Many of our customers have been wondering how AI will affect capital projects," said Michael Dubreuil, Managing Partner at PTAG. "With Foresight, PTAG project consultants are able to quickly delve deeply into complex schedules with ease, helping us evaluate project health, target activities to achieve milestones, eliminate delay, identify risks and create pertinent look ahead action plans."

About Foresight

Foresight's construction project management platform helps owners and contractors deliver major projects on-time and on-budget by automatically identifying priorities, risks, and action plans in Primavera P6 or Microsoft Project schedules. We place the schedule at the heart of project execution, enabling project managers, controllers and schedulers to make data-driven decisions. Leveraging AI, machine learning and natural language processing, Foresight unleashes predictive insights about delay risks and work prioritization. Our secure, scalable and user-friendly platform revolutionizes your planning and execution by creating proactive 'look-ahead' action plans, igniting dynamic collaboration, staying head of risks, learning from past projects, and enhancing schedule visibility/reporting.

About PTAG

PTAG is a capital program and project management services company providing its industrial clients with project advisory, project management services and project information technology to materially improve the development, planning and execution of their sustaining and new capital programs. PTAG delivers its services globally using the latest industry best practices, such as Collaborative Contracting, to ensure our clients' projects meet their strategic business goals.

PTAG's clients are Owners of Capital Assets in the Power Generation, Transmission, Oil & Gas, Mining & Resources and Heavy Infrastructure industries. PTAG's Advisors and Project Managers are seasoned professionals who have developed, planned, and built industrial projects around the world. PTAG has offices in Houston, Toronto, and Calgary. www.PTAGinc.com

