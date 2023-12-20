Whether addressing an upcoming bottleneck, creating a lookahead action plan to complete a milestone, or other suggestion, Casey gives you powerful guidance in seconds. Post this

Now, with one-click on any task in your schedule, Casey produces suggestions on what actions need to be taken to complete a project on time. Whether addressing an upcoming bottleneck, creating a lookahead action plan to complete a milestone, or other suggestion, Casey gives you powerful guidance in seconds. These suggestions can be edited (or rejected), and then easily shared with the relevant team members.

"As a pioneer in applying AI, machine learning and natural language processing to major construction project schedules, we are proud to launch our next AI capability", said Igor Shifrin, Chief Executive Officer at Foresight. "Casey brings your schedule data alive and powers intelligent workflows."

Additionally, your data stays within Foresights's cyber security perimeter as Casey is powered by models hosted on our private servers -- leveraging the complete benefits of our security posture, as evidenced by our ISO 27001, Cyber Essentials Plus and other accreditations.

