Forever Chemicals--A New Documentary Released by Labcompare

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Labcompare is excited to announce the release of a new video documentary titled "Forever Chemicals: Preparing and Modernizing for Proposed National PFAS Regulations", which is now available for viewing online. The goal of this video documentary was to highlight and discuss the need for sensitive testing and thorough analysis to not only meet EPA regulations, but to ensure the health of humans. Additionally it provides valuable insights into strategic measures laboratories can adopt to navigate both the immediate and long-term implications of these regulations.