Forever Chemicals--A New Documentary Released by Labcompare

Through compelling interviews with chemists, researchers and environmental specialists, this new documentary released by Labcompare delves into the intricacies of PFAS testing, shedding light on the sophisticated techniques pivotal for achieving optimal recoveries and ensuring reproducibility in laboratory analyses.
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Labcompare is excited to announce the release of a new video documentary titled "Forever Chemicals: Preparing and Modernizing for Proposed National PFAS Regulations", which is now available for viewing online. The goal of this video documentary was to highlight and discuss the need for sensitive testing and thorough analysis to not only meet EPA regulations, but to ensure the health of humans. Additionally it provides valuable insights into strategic measures laboratories can adopt to navigate both the immediate and long-term implications of these regulations.
Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), also known as "forever chemicals," have become one of the most talked-about environmental contaminants. Growing research reveals not only the persistence and bioaccumulation of PFAS, but also the wide scope of PFAS pollution and its potential impact on human health. Labcompare's PFAS documentary delves into the intricacies of PFAS testing, shedding light on the sophisticated techniques pivotal for achieving optimal recoveries and ensuring reproducibility in laboratory analyses. Through insightful discussions and expert insights, viewers gain an understanding of the evolving landscape of PFAS national regulations and their profound implications.
"Exploring PFAS contamination through our documentary isn't just about understanding a chemical; it's about safeguarding our health and environment. By delving into the science and regulations surrounding PFAS, we shed light on the urgent need for rigorous testing in labs worldwide to ensure a safer, cleaner future for all," says Jeanely Hunt, General Manager of Labcompare & Lab Group.
The video documentary was a collaborative effort between Labcompare | Laboratory Equipment, key sponsors, and industry collaborators listed below:
- Jennifer Field, Professor, Environmental and Molecular Toxicology Department (Oregon State University)
- Arjun Venkatesan, Associate Professor, Civil & Environmental Engineering (New Jersey Institute of Technology)
- Cheryl Murphy, Director of the Center for PFAS Research (Michigan State University)
- Matthew Giardina, Application Development Engineer/Scientist (Agilent Technologies)
- Tarun Anumol, Director, Global Environment Market (Agilent Technologies)
- Emily Parry, Workflow Specialist (Agilent Technologies)
- Toby Astill, Director, Environmental & Food Safety Vertical Marketing Chromatography and Mass Spectrometry (Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.)
- Jim Yano, Senior Director of Product Management (Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.)
- Ruth Marfil-Vega, Senior Market Manager, Environmental (Shimadzu Scientific Instruments)
- Landon Wiest, Product Manager, LCMS (Shimadzu Scientific Instruments)
- Jason Hoisington, Senior Scientist (Restek)
View the documentary online at: https://www.labcompare.com/Forever-Chemicals/
About Labcompare
Labcompare is a premier online resource and marketplace for laboratory professionals, offering comprehensive product information, reviews, and industry insights across various scientific disciplines. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, Labcompare empowers scientists, researchers, and laboratory professionals worldwide to make informed decisions and stay at the forefront of scientific discovery. For more information, visit http://www.labcompare.com.
Media Contact
Axel Gutierrez, Labcompare, 650.278-9631, [email protected], https://www.labcompare.com/
SOURCE Labcompare
Share this article