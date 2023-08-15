Forever Summer in Costa Mesa - Costa Mesa offers a wide array of summer and fall events and shows that will beg the question, "What Will You See Next?"

Travel Costa Mesa wants visitors to know that the best time to visit SoCal is NOW. Crowds have lessened after the busy summer travel season, but Orange County beaches are still hot. Plus, Costa Mesa's arts and theater season is swinging into full gear this September. Along with its award-winning dining and fantastic designer and local shopping options, Costa Mesa is an ideal spot for a quick summer getaway. Costa Mesa hotels are still offering great pricing on summer hotel stays.
COSTA MESA, Calif., Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Travel Costa Mesa wants visitors to know that the best time to visit SoCal is NOW. Crowds have lessened after the busy summer travel season, but Orange County beaches are still hot, and the Pacific Ocean offers a cool, refreshing dip in the warm sun. Plus, Costa Mesa's arts and theater season is swinging into full gear this September. Along with its award-winning dining and fantastic designer and local shopping options, Costa Mesa is an ideal spot for a quick summer getaway. Costa Mesa hotels are still offering great pricing on summer hotel stays. https://www.travelcostamesa.com/summer-sun
Drag Brunch
Coming back after the first show was a sellout, the Drag Brunch at Samueli Theater shows the area's most lively drag performers moonlight in their favorite Broadway show. August 20, Segerstrom Center for the Arts. https://www.scfta.org/events/2023/drag-brunch
Toyota Summer Concert Series
Though the OC Fair is over, the Toyota Summer Concert Series at Pacific Amphitheater continues with a few more shows through September. Chicago and Gabriel Iglesias are among the performers. https://pacamp.com
626 Night Market
One of the country's largest Asian-inspired night markets, 626 Night Market is always a hit when it comes back to Costa Mesa. August 25-27, OC Fair and Event Center. https://ocfair.com
Costa Mesa Art Walk
The Costa Mesa art walk is truly one of Southern California's best-kept secrets, featuring contemporary and modern works by internationally renowned sculptors. Visit travelcostamesa.com/artwalk to find out more and learn about Travel Costa Mesa's free audio tour you can take right from your mobile phone.
OCMA
With new exhibitions like Yu Ji's Guest, A Host, A Ghost and Alice Neel's Feels Like Home, plus their happy hours, artist talks and special seminars like Women in Wine, Orange County Museum of Art (OCMA) is a fantastic spot to visit in the City of the Arts™. Enjoy a Family Fun day on August 26. Conveniently located on the Segerstrom Center for the Arts campus, OCMA is free for visitors – though there are some costs for special events and seminars. https://ocma.art
The Book of Mormon
Hailed by The New York Times as "the best musical of the century" and the winner of nine Tony Awards®, The Book of Mormon is the Broadway smash from South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, and the Oscar-winning composer of Disney's Frozen and Avenue Q, Bobby Lopez. September 5-10, Segerstrom Center for the Arts. https://scfta.org
South Coast Repertory begins its 60th season in September, with a lineup that ranges from an American classic to contemporary works, with two world premieres, including the American classic A Raisin in the Sun, and a special offering featuring pianist and actor Hershey Felder. https://scr.org
6 Lesser-Known OC Beaches
It's impossible to come to Orange County without some time at the beach. Though you might know about the world-famous Newport or Huntington Beach, we found a few hidden gems in OC beaches you might like to visit for a different experience. https://www.travelcostamesa.com/6-lesser-known-orange-county-beaches
Late-Night Bites in Costa Mesa
Costa Mesa's wide range of great restaurants, including 3 Michelin Star spots, make this city a traveling foodie's perfect spot for an Eatcation®. As you're enjoying our endless summer, a late-night out might require a late-night bite. The TCM blog lists 10 top late-night dining spots in Costa Mesa. https://www.travelcostamesa.com/blog/2023/10-costa-mesa-restaurants-for-late-night-bites
For even more things to do in Costa Mesa, the Travel Costa Mesa calendar lists upcoming events. https://www.travelcostamesa.com/calendar
Located in the heart of Orange County in Southern California, with a population of approximately 113,000, Travel Costa Mesa was established in 1995 with the primary goal of promoting tourism to the city and to fund programs and activities that benefit the hotel and motel businesses within the city of Costa Mesa. For more information on travel to the city of Costa Mesa, visit http://www.travelcostamesa.com or follow @travelcostamesa on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. Travel Costa Mesa is a 501(c)(6).
