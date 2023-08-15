Forever Summer in Costa Mesa - Costa Mesa offers a wide array of summer and fall events and shows that will beg the question, "What Will You See Next?"

With its spectacular OC beaches, award-winning dining and fantastic designer and local shopping options, Costa Mesa is an ideal spot for a quick summer getaway. Tweet this

Toyota Summer Concert Series

Though the OC Fair is over, the Toyota Summer Concert Series at Pacific Amphitheater continues with a few more shows through September. Chicago and Gabriel Iglesias are among the performers. https://pacamp.com

626 Night Market

One of the country's largest Asian-inspired night markets, 626 Night Market is always a hit when it comes back to Costa Mesa. August 25-27, OC Fair and Event Center. https://ocfair.com

Costa Mesa Art Walk

The Costa Mesa art walk is truly one of Southern California's best-kept secrets, featuring contemporary and modern works by internationally renowned sculptors. Visit travelcostamesa.com/artwalk to find out more and learn about Travel Costa Mesa's free audio tour you can take right from your mobile phone.

OCMA

With new exhibitions like Yu Ji's Guest, A Host, A Ghost and Alice Neel's Feels Like Home, plus their happy hours, artist talks and special seminars like Women in Wine, Orange County Museum of Art (OCMA) is a fantastic spot to visit in the City of the Arts™. Enjoy a Family Fun day on August 26. Conveniently located on the Segerstrom Center for the Arts campus, OCMA is free for visitors – though there are some costs for special events and seminars. https://ocma.art

The Book of Mormon

Hailed by The New York Times as "the best musical of the century" and the winner of nine Tony Awards®, The Book of Mormon is the Broadway smash from South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, and the Oscar-winning composer of Disney's Frozen and Avenue Q, Bobby Lopez. September 5-10, Segerstrom Center for the Arts. https://scfta.org

South Coast Repertory begins its 60th season in September, with a lineup that ranges from an American classic to contemporary works, with two world premieres, including the American classic A Raisin in the Sun, and a special offering featuring pianist and actor Hershey Felder. https://scr.org

6 Lesser-Known OC Beaches

It's impossible to come to Orange County without some time at the beach. Though you might know about the world-famous Newport or Huntington Beach, we found a few hidden gems in OC beaches you might like to visit for a different experience. https://www.travelcostamesa.com/6-lesser-known-orange-county-beaches

Late-Night Bites in Costa Mesa

Costa Mesa's wide range of great restaurants, including 3 Michelin Star spots, make this city a traveling foodie's perfect spot for an Eatcation®. As you're enjoying our endless summer, a late-night out might require a late-night bite. The TCM blog lists 10 top late-night dining spots in Costa Mesa. https://www.travelcostamesa.com/blog/2023/10-costa-mesa-restaurants-for-late-night-bites

For even more things to do in Costa Mesa, the Travel Costa Mesa calendar lists upcoming events. https://www.travelcostamesa.com/calendar

Located in the heart of Orange County in Southern California, with a population of approximately 113,000, Travel Costa Mesa was established in 1995 with the primary goal of promoting tourism to the city and to fund programs and activities that benefit the hotel and motel businesses within the city of Costa Mesa. For more information on travel to the city of Costa Mesa, visit http://www.travelcostamesa.com or follow @travelcostamesa on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter. Travel Costa Mesa is a 501(c)(6).

Media Contact

Anne-Marie Schiefer, Travel Costa Mesa, 7147868585, [email protected], https://www.travelcostamesa.com/,

Twitter

SOURCE Travel Costa Mesa