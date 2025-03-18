ForexVPS Introduces Getscreen.me as a convenient alternative for VPS management

"We wanted to give traders another way to access our VPS. Our long-standing RDP solution still serves most customers well, but for those who want an even simpler experience, our collaboration with Getscreen.me offers an effortless alternative." — Paul P., CTO, Think Huge Post this

While traders successfully use the traditional Microsoft Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) connection every month, some prefer an even more direct method. By integrating Getscreen.me technology directly into user dashboards, ForexVPS.net offers those traders a click-and-go solution. This synergy allows users to choose between the trusted RDP setup or the optional one-click alternative.

"We wanted to give traders another way to access our VPS. Our long-standing RDP solution still serves the majority of customers very well. However, for those who want an even simpler experience, our collaboration with Getscreen.me offers an effortless alternative."

— Paul P., CTO, Think Huge (to be specified)

Key Benefits of the One-Click Option

Instant access: No more fumbling with login details—just one click from your ForexVPS.net account.

Any device, anytime: Whether you're on a Windows PC, Mac, laptop or smartphone, you can access your VPS effortlessly.

Security & Compliance: With Getscreen.me OEM technology, ForexVPS maintains full control over stored data, ensuring compliance with industry standards.

"After our initial communication with the Think Huge team, it was clear they wanted to give traders multiple remote-access methods. By integrating our OEM remote access technology, ForexVPS can offer a choice that best suits each user's preferences."

— Aytugan Khafizov, CEO, Getscreen.me

Positive Reception Among Traders

Since its rollout, thousands of VPS instances have been accessed through the new one-click feature, showcasing how quickly traders adopt convenient alternatives. By reducing setup steps for those who prefer it, ForexVPS continues to advance its commitment to user-friendly hosting while retaining the reliability and performance of its core VPS product line.

About Think Huge (ForexVPS.net)

Think Huge is the parent brand behind ForexVPS.net, providing Forex traders with state-of-the-art cloud hosting solutions that emphasize low latency, robust security, and unparalleled reliability. With an expansive global user base, Think Huge is dedicated to continuous innovation and premium support. Learn more at ForexVPS.net.

About Getscreen.me

Getscreen.me specializes in secure, instant remote access solutions. Through cutting-edge OEM integrations, the platform helps businesses deliver seamless remote support and management. Discover more at Getscreen.me.

Media Contact

Aytugan Khafizov, Getscreen.me, 357 99992138, [email protected], https://getscreen.me/

SOURCE Getscreen.me