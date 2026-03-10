Forge Building Company and LuxeLocker Partner in the Development of Large Premium Storage Nationwide

"As demand for large premium storage continues to accelerate nationwide, partnering with LuxeLocker allows us to deliver best-in-class facilities that are built for durability, efficiency, and long-term performance," said Hamish Bell, President of Forge Building Company. Post this

"As demand for large premium storage continues to accelerate nationwide, partnering with LuxeLocker allows us to deliver best-in-class facilities that are built for durability, efficiency, and long-term performance," said Hamish Bell, President of Forge Building Company. "This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to quality, innovation, and helping developers bring high-performing projects to market."

LuxeLocker has established a strong reputation for creating modern, high-end storage communities that offer enhanced security, flexible unit configurations, and a premium customer experience. By working with Forge from the early design phase, LuxeLocker projects benefit from optimized layouts, cost-effective structural systems, and streamlined project timelines.

"Forge's deep experience in steel building erection and their ability to deliver on time and on budget make them an ideal partner as we expand our footprint across the US," said Adam Pakes, Chief Executive Officer of LuxeLocker. "Together, we're building facilities that meet the evolving needs of today's asset owners while creating strong investment opportunities in growing markets."

The relationship with Forge started in 2019. To-date the two companies have built 14 facilities operating in five states, totaling 1,143,031 square feet and 1,514 units. And this partnership is already underway with six new facilities totaling 630,000 square feet in four new states in development and construction, with additional locations planned in high-growth regions across the country.

As ownership of recreational vehicles, boats, collector cars, and business equipment continues to rise and residential storage options become more limited the need for purpose-built large premium storage remains one of the fastest-growing segments within the storage industry.

About Forge Building Company

Founded in 2007 by veterans Hamish Bell and Hayden Farrell, Forge Building Company has become a leading expert and provider of comprehensive steel building solutions.

With over two decades of experience and a portfolio exceeding 500 projects and 50 million square feet of construction, Forge Building Company remains privately owned and headquartered in Boise, Idaho. With a focus on early collaboration, cost efficiency, and project performance, Forge helps investors and owners bring durable, high-quality projects to life.

For more information, please visit www.forgebuildings.com.

About LuxeLocker

LuxeLocker develops and operates large premium storage facilities designed for owners of high-value assets, including boats, RVs, luxury vehicles, business inventory, equipment, and more. LuxeLocker properties combine security, flexibility, and modern design to deliver a superior storage experience.

For more information, please visit https://www.luxelocker.com/.

Media Contact

Lisa Porter, Forge Building Company, 1 9493073737, [email protected], forgebuildings.com

SOURCE Forge Building Company