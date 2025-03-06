Forge Building Company Continues Expansion Eastward with Diverse Product Offerings

"We are excited to contribute to the growth of local economies in 62% of the country as we expand East," said Hamish Bell, President of Forge Building Company. Post this

"We are excited to contribute to the growth of local economies in 62% of the country as we expand toward the East Coast," said Hamish Bell, President of Forge Building Company. "Our transition from primarily operating west of the Mississippi to becoming a nationwide developer underscores our expertise in steel buildings and the self-storage industry, regardless of location. With our diverse product offerings, such as pre-engineered metal buildings, we are now able to offer our expertise to even more sectors than self-storage."

Forge Building Company's dedication to customer satisfaction and close collaboration distinguishes it from competitors. With this growth, the company is well-positioned for continued national growth and success.

About Forge Building Company

Founded in 2007 by veterans Hamish Bell and Hayden Farrell, Forge Building Company has become a leading expert and provider of comprehensive steel building solutions. With over two decades of experience and a portfolio exceeding 500 projects and 50 million square feet of construction, Forge Building Company remains privately owned and headquartered in Boise, Idaho.

