Forge Building Company Continues Expansion Eastward with Diverse Product Offerings

BOISE, Idaho, March 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Forge Building Company, the expert innovator in reliable steel building systems, today announced its continued nationwide expansion, now managing projects in 31 states, including Alaska and Hawaii. This milestone reinforces Forge Building Company's position as the premier steel building expert in the self-storage industry. This growth is largely driven by its unwavering commitment to quality, innovation, and continuous improvement.
To stay at the forefront of industry trends, Forge Building Company offers customers a variety of options for designing or upgrading self-storage facilities to enhance profitability. These options range from traditional drive-up units and multi-story facilities to climate-controlled spaces and adaptive reuse projects, such as converting offices or big-box stores into storage units. The demand for pre-engineered metal buildings (PEMBs), flex space, RV/boat canopies, and high-end storage condos for boats and RVs is also on the rise. Additionally, Forge has continued to excel with its standing seam and roll-forming roofing solutions. With these diverse solutions, investors can tailor their storage model and mix based on budget, location, and community needs.
"We are excited to contribute to the growth of local economies in 62% of the country as we expand toward the East Coast," said Hamish Bell, President of Forge Building Company. "Our transition from primarily operating west of the Mississippi to becoming a nationwide developer underscores our expertise in steel buildings and the self-storage industry, regardless of location. With our diverse product offerings, such as pre-engineered metal buildings, we are now able to offer our expertise to even more sectors than self-storage."
Forge Building Company's dedication to customer satisfaction and close collaboration distinguishes it from competitors. With this growth, the company is well-positioned for continued national growth and success.
About Forge Building Company
Founded in 2007 by veterans Hamish Bell and Hayden Farrell, Forge Building Company has become a leading expert and provider of comprehensive steel building solutions. With over two decades of experience and a portfolio exceeding 500 projects and 50 million square feet of construction, Forge Building Company remains privately owned and headquartered in Boise, Idaho.
For more information, please visit www.forgebuildings.com.
