Forge Building Company Continues Its Expansion with a Nationwide Focus

BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Forge Building Company, a renowned company specializing in self-storage proudly announces its nationwide expansion with projects in eleven additional states. This significant milestone solidifies Forge Building Company as the leading expert in the self storage industry. The expansion includes projects in Delaware, Michigan, Ohio, Kansas, Missouri, Maryland, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Hawaii, New York, and Florida. With a focus on providing tailored and up-to-date solutions, Forge Building Company offers a diverse range of designs, including single-story and multi-level self-storage facilities, boat and RV canopies, storage condos, flex buildings, and conversions of large-scale retail spaces into self-storage facilities.
"We are excited to contribute to the development of local economies as we expand our company towards the East Coast and Hawaii," said Hamish Bell, President of Forge Building Company. "Our transition from primarily operating west of the Mississippi to becoming a nationwide developer demonstrates our expertise in the self storage industry regardless of the location."
Forge Building Company's commitment to customer satisfaction and close collaboration sets it apart from competitors. With 100+ projects already in the pipeline for the remainder of 2023 and throughout 2024, the company is well-positioned for continued growth and success on a national scale.
Founded in 2007 by veterans Hamish Bell and Hayden Farrell, Forge Building Company has become a comprehensive steel building expert and provider. With over two decades of experience and a portfolio of over 500 projects spanning 50 million square feet of construction, Forge Building Company, the self storage experts, remains privately owned and operated in Boise, Idaho.
