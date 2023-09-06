Forge Building Company Continues Its Expansion with a Nationwide Focus

"Our transition from primarily operating west of the Mississippi to becoming a nationwide developer demonstrates our expertise in the self storage industry regardless of the location," said Hamish Bell, President of Forge Building Company. Tweet this

About Forge Building Company

Founded in 2007 by veterans Hamish Bell and Hayden Farrell, Forge Building Company has become a comprehensive steel building expert and provider. With over two decades of experience and a portfolio of over 500 projects spanning 50 million square feet of construction, Forge Building Company, the self storage experts, remains privately owned and operated in Boise, Idaho.

For more information, please visit www.forgebuildings.com.

