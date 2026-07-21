Forge Building Company Expands Premium Storage Solutions with Custom Steel Mezzanine Systems

"Today's premium storage buyers are looking for much more than a place to park a vehicle," said Hamish Bell, president of Forge Building Company. "They want flexible spaces that support their lifestyle, hobbies, businesses, and investments." Post this

"Today's premium storage buyers are looking for much more than a place to park a vehicle," said Hamish Bell, president of Forge Building Company. "They want flexible spaces that support their lifestyle, hobbies, businesses, and investments. Mezzanines allow developers to deliver a more versatile product while maximizing the value of every unit."

By utilizing a building's vertical space, mezzanines significantly expand usable square footage while maintaining open floor space below for large vehicles and equipment. Owners can customize the upper level for office space, business inventory, workshops, recreational areas, seasonal storage, or entertainment space, creating a unit that adapts to changing needs over time.

Beyond increasing functionality for individual owners, mezzanines also provide meaningful advantages for developers. Offering premium mezzanine options helps differentiate projects in competitive markets, creates opportunities for upgraded unit packages, and can increase buyer interest by delivering more usable space within the same building envelope.

Unlike aftermarket additions, Forge engineers each mezzanine as an integrated component of the overall building system. Structural loading requirements, span capabilities, stair placement, headroom clearances, access points, and future functionality are carefully evaluated during the design process to support long-term durability, safety, and performance.

The company's design-build approach allows mezzanines to be incorporated seamlessly into new construction while supporting the architectural and operational goals of each development. Forge partners with developers throughout North America to design and construct steel building systems for self-storage, premium storage condominiums, boat and RV storage, and flex space. By combining engineering expertise with practical construction experience, Forge helps clients maximize building performance, operational efficiency, and long-term return on investment.

About Forge Building Company

Headquartered in Boise, Idaho, and founded in 2007 by industry veterans Hamish Bell and Hayden Farrell, Forge Building Company is a nationwide leader in design-build steel building solutions. Specializing in self-storage, boat and RV storage, large premium storage, flex space, and pre-engineered metal buildings, Forge provides comprehensive services from planning and engineering through manufacturing and construction. With more than 500 completed projects representing over 50 million square feet of construction, Forge continues to help developers deliver efficient, high-quality projects across North America.

For more information about Forge Building Company's mezzanine systems or to discuss an upcoming large premium storage or storage condo development, visit https://forgebuildings.com/products/garage-condo-flex-space/mezzanines/ or contact the Forge team at www.forgebuildings.com.

Media Contact

Lisa Porter, Forge Building Company, 1 949-307-3737, [email protected], www.forgebuildings.com

SOURCE Forge Building Company