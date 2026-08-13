Forge Building Company Expands Product Portfolio with Custom Steel Carports for Multifamily and Commercial Developments

"Our steel carport systems are engineered to deliver long-term durability, architectural appeal, and seamless integration with the overall development, giving owners another opportunity to enhance both the resident experience and the return on their investment." (Hamish Bell) Post this

"Developers are continually looking for amenities that create lasting value while helping their communities stand out in competitive markets," said Hamish Bell, president of Forge Building Company. "Our steel carport systems are engineered to deliver long-term durability, architectural appeal, and seamless integration with the overall development, giving owners another opportunity to enhance both the resident experience and the return on their investment."

As the steel building experts, Forge engineers its carport systems for exceptional structural performance, long-term durability, and minimal maintenance. Built to withstand demanding environmental conditions, steel provides superior resistance to rot, insects, warping, and weather-related deterioration, delivering reliable performance for decades while reducing long-term ownership costs.

Every Forge steel carport is custom designed to complement the architectural character and site layout of each development. Working closely with developers, architects, and general contractors, the Forge team delivers tailored solutions featuring single- and double-loaded parking layouts, multiple roof profiles, custom column configurations, architectural color options, and site-specific engineering designed to meet local wind and snow load requirements.

Forge's integrated design-build approach streamlines the delivery process by coordinating engineering, detailing, fabrication, and installation under a single experienced partner. This collaborative process helps reduce coordination challenges, maintain construction schedules, and deliver high-quality parking solutions that align with each project's design and operational goals.

The new steel carport offering is well-suited for a wide range of commercial applications, including multifamily apartment communities, build-to-rent developments, condominiums, townhome communities, mixed-use projects, senior living campuses, student housing, hospitality properties, and office developments.

The expansion reflects Forge Building Company's continued commitment to providing developers with innovative steel building solutions that extend beyond traditional building systems.

"Whether we're constructing self storage facilities, flex space, premium storage developments, or now steel carports, our focus remains the same: delivering high-quality steel solutions that maximize performance, simplify construction, and create lasting value for our clients," added Hamish.

About Forge Building Company

Headquartered in Boise, Idaho, and founded in 2007 by industry veterans Hamish Bell and Hayden Farrell, Forge Building Company is a nationwide leader in design-build steel building solutions. Specializing in self-storage, boat and RV storage, large premium storage, flex space, and pre-engineered metal buildings, Forge provides comprehensive services from planning and engineering through manufacturing and construction. With more than 500 completed projects representing over 50 million square feet of construction, Forge continues to help developers deliver efficient, high-quality projects across North America.

For more information about Forge Building Company's steel carport systems or to discuss an upcoming premium storage development, visit https://forgebuildings.com/products/carports/ or contact the Forge team.

For more information, please visit www.forgebuildings.com.

Media Contact

Lisa Porter, Forge Building Company, 1 949-307-3737, [email protected], https://forgebuildings.com/

SOURCE Forge Building Company