Forge Building Company Named Best Roofing Company for Second Year in a Row in 2026 Best of Business Awards

"This recognition is especially meaningful because it comes directly from the professionals we have the privilege of serving," said Hamish Bell, President of Forge Building Company. Post this

Presented annually since 2011, the ISS Best of Business Awards recognize the industry's top suppliers and service providers as voted on by self-storage owners, operators, developers, and industry professionals. The awards celebrate companies that consistently demonstrate excellence in product quality, customer service, innovation, and overall industry leadership.

"This recognition is especially meaningful because it comes directly from the professionals we have the privilege of serving," said Hamish Bell, President of Forge Building Company. "To be named Best Roofing Company for the second consecutive year reflects our team's unwavering commitment to delivering roofing systems that provide long-term value, exceptional performance, and lasting protection for our clients' investments. Additionally, it is an honor to see six of our projects being showcased for their design, building methods, materials, and other design elements."

About Inside Self-Storage

For more than 35 years, Inside Self-Storage has served as one of the industry's most trusted educational resources. Through ISS Magazine, the ISS World Expo, its online education platform, the ISS Store, and Self-Storage Talk, the organization provides industry news, education, networking opportunities, and business resources for self-storage professionals worldwide.

For more information, please visit https://www.insideselfstorage.com/.

About Forge Building Company

Headquartered in Boise, Idaho, and founded in 2007 by industry veterans Hamish Bell and Hayden Farrell, Forge Building Company is a nationwide leader in design-build steel building solutions. Specializing in self-storage, boat and RV storage, large premium storage, flex space, and pre-engineered metal buildings, Forge provides comprehensive services from planning and engineering through manufacturing and construction. With more than 500 completed projects representing over 50 million square feet of construction, Forge continues to help developers deliver efficient, high-quality projects across North America.

For more information, please visit www.forgebuildings.com.

Media Contact

Lisa Porter, Forge Building Company, 1 949-307-3737, [email protected], https://forgebuildings.com/

SOURCE Forge Building Company