Forge Building Company Named Best Roofing Company for Second Year in a Row in 2026 Best of Business Awards

Inside Self-Storage readers honor Forge Building Company with consecutive Best Roofing Company awards; six standout projects featured in ISS Facility-Design Showcase
BOISE, Idaho, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Forge Building Company, a leading innovator in reliable, high-performance steel building systems, has been named Best Roofing Company in the 2026 Best of Business Awards presented by Inside Self-Storage (ISS). The recognition marks Forge's second consecutive year receiving the honor, making the company a back-to-back winner after also earning the award in 2025.
In addition, six of its most recent projects completed for Toy Shack Storage in Bullhead City, Arizona; West Coast Self-Storage in Santa Rosa, California; Sound Storage in Snohomish, Washington; Columbia Self Storage in Cottonwood, Arizona; Stor-It Self Storage in Boise, Idaho; and StorTropolis in Olathe, Kansas, were selected for the ISS 2026 Facility-Design Showcase, a gallery of innovative, inspiring projects that showcase the latest industry trends. This distinction selects industry properties, highlighting creative architecture, building methods and materials, signage, curb appeal, and other design elements.
Presented annually since 2011, the ISS Best of Business Awards recognize the industry's top suppliers and service providers as voted on by self-storage owners, operators, developers, and industry professionals. The awards celebrate companies that consistently demonstrate excellence in product quality, customer service, innovation, and overall industry leadership.
"This recognition is especially meaningful because it comes directly from the professionals we have the privilege of serving," said Hamish Bell, President of Forge Building Company. "To be named Best Roofing Company for the second consecutive year reflects our team's unwavering commitment to delivering roofing systems that provide long-term value, exceptional performance, and lasting protection for our clients' investments. Additionally, it is an honor to see six of our projects being showcased for their design, building methods, materials, and other design elements."
About Inside Self-Storage
For more than 35 years, Inside Self-Storage has served as one of the industry's most trusted educational resources. Through ISS Magazine, the ISS World Expo, its online education platform, the ISS Store, and Self-Storage Talk, the organization provides industry news, education, networking opportunities, and business resources for self-storage professionals worldwide.
For more information, please visit https://www.insideselfstorage.com/.
About Forge Building Company
Headquartered in Boise, Idaho, and founded in 2007 by industry veterans Hamish Bell and Hayden Farrell, Forge Building Company is a nationwide leader in design-build steel building solutions. Specializing in self-storage, boat and RV storage, large premium storage, flex space, and pre-engineered metal buildings, Forge provides comprehensive services from planning and engineering through manufacturing and construction. With more than 500 completed projects representing over 50 million square feet of construction, Forge continues to help developers deliver efficient, high-quality projects across North America.
For more information, please visit www.forgebuildings.com.
Media Contact
Lisa Porter, Forge Building Company, 1 949-307-3737, [email protected], https://forgebuildings.com/
SOURCE Forge Building Company
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