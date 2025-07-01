Forge Building Company Named Best Roofing Company in 2025 Best of Business Awards

Inside Self-Storage readers honor Forge for roofing excellence; two standout projects featured in ISS Facility-Design Showcase
BOISE, Idaho, July 1, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Forge Building Company, a leading innovator in reliable, high-performance steel building systems, has been named a 2025 Best of Business winner by Inside Self-Storage (ISS) readers. The company was honored in the category of Best Roofing Company.
In addition, two of its most recent projects completed for U-Haul in Meridian, Idaho, and StorTropolis in Olathe, Kansas, were selected for the ISS 2025 Facility-Design Showcase, a gallery of innovative, inspiring projects that showcase the latest industry trends. This distinction selects industry properties, highlighting creative architecture, building methods and materials, signage, curb appeal, and other design elements. The images showcase an assortment of styles and features that can be found at dozens of locations worldwide.
Each year since 2011, Inside Self-Storage has conducted its Best of Business reader-choice poll, inviting self-storage professionals around the world to vote for the industry's top suppliers and service providers across 40 categories.
"We're honored to be recognized among the best of the self-storage industry by Inside Self-Storage," said Hamish Bell, President of Forge Building Company. "The Best of Business award highlights and underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering durable, high-quality roofing systems for all of the projects we build. With our roll-forming and standing seam roofs, we extend the life of our clients' investment, provide potential capital improvement tax benefits, and protect their tenants' belongings. We always encourage our clients to look up and secure the future success of their facility by investing in a reliable and resilient roof. Additionally, it is an honor to see two of our projects being showcased for their design, building methods and materials, and other design elements."
About Inside Self-Storage
For over 34 years, Inside Self-Storage has served as a trusted resource for the self-storage industry. Its educational offerings include ISS Magazine, the annual ISS World Expo, an extensive website, the ISS Store, and Self-Storage Talk, the industry's largest online community.
For more information, please visit https://www.insideselfstorage.com/.
About Forge Building Company
Founded in 2007 by industry veterans Hamish Bell and Hayden Farrell, Forge Building Company has become a leading nationwide expert and provider of comprehensive steel building solutions. The company specializes in customized, value-engineered building solutions for self-storage and other commercial applications. With over two decades of experience and a portfolio exceeding 500 projects and 50 million square feet of construction, Forge Building Company remains privately owned and headquartered in Boise, Idaho.
For more information, please visit www.forgebuildings.com.
