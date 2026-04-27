Forge Building Company Sponsors 2026 Construction Combine Event

Forge partners with the Idaho Association of General Contractors to support workforce development

BOISE, Idaho, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Forge Building Company, a leader in high-performance steel building solutions, today announced its sponsorship of the 2026 Construction Combine. As part of its involvement, Forge will supply steel materials used in the construction of sheds built during the event—supporting hands-on training while contributing to a meaningful community initiative.

The Construction Combine is a two-day immersive event designed to introduce high school students and job seekers (ages 17+) to careers in the construction industry. The program aims to address the growing skilled labor shortage by providing real-world training and direct industry exposure.

On day one, participants receive hands-on instruction across a range of trades, including framing, concrete, plumbing, drywall, roofing, flooring, electrical, masonry, excavation, restoration, HVAC, welding, and siding. On day two, participants apply their newly developed skills by building sheds using donated materials from sponsors such as Forge Building Company and The Home Depot.

Throughout the event, contractors engage directly with participants—offering mentorship, networking opportunities, and in some cases, employment opportunities. Upon completion, the sheds are donated to disabled veterans, reinforcing the event's commitment to both workforce development and community impact.

"We're proud to support an event that not only promotes careers in construction but also provides a pathway for the next generation of skilled trades professionals," said Hamish Bell, President and Co-Founder of Forge Building Company. "Being able to contribute steel materials for structures that will ultimately serve disabled veterans makes this initiative especially meaningful. Steel offers long-term durability, sustainability, and low maintenance, making it an ideal solution for these builds."

About Forge Building Company

Founded in 2007 by industry veterans Hamish Bell and Hayden Farrell, Forge Building Company has become a leading expert and provider of comprehensive steel building solutions. With over two decades of experience and a portfolio exceeding 500 projects and 50 million square feet of construction, Forge Building Company is known for its expertise across design, supply, and erection.

Headquartered in Boise, Idaho, the company emphasizes early collaboration, cost efficiency, and project performance to help clients bring high-quality developments to life.

For more information, please visit www.forgebuildings.com.

About Construction Combine

The Construction Combine was founded in 2017 by Scott Stephens of Idaho State University Workforce Training in partnership with the Building Contractors Association of Southeast Idaho. Created in response to a growing shortage of skilled labor, the program brings together educators, contractors, and industry partners to provide hands-on construction training.

What began as a single event in Pocatello with 16 organizations and 50 participants quickly expanded statewide. By 2019, the program had reached six locations and trained more than 400 high school students and adult job seekers.

In 2026 and beyond, the Construction Combine will be a national event conducted in various locations throughout the United States.

For more information, please visit https://constructioncombine.org/.

Media Contact

Lisa Porter, Forge Building Company, 1 949-307-3737, [email protected], www.forgebuildings.com

SOURCE Forge Building Company