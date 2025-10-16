Forge Forward Awarded $149 Million Navy Contract for Tactical Shore Systems Lifecycle Support

"This award reflects NIWC's confidence in Forge's ability to execute complex Navy C4I operations with precision and agility," said Doug Meyer, Forge's President. "We are proud to advance the Navy's modernization mission and ensure our Warfighters remain connected and ready wherever they serve." Post this

The contract recognizes Forge Forward's proven expertise in modernization, engineering, production, cyber readiness, and sustainment services ensuring the Navy's shore-based communications and network systems remain secure, connected, and mission-ready. Forge Forward will deliver end-to-end engineering and technical services, including systems integration, configuration management, software and logistics support, training, field services, and information assurance. These capabilities sustain readiness and modernize the Navy's ashore systems that enable global Fleet operations.

From Forge Forward TSS Program Manager William Eason: "This is a pivotal win, and our team is ready to execute. We are dedicated to a transparent and agile partnership with NIWC, ensuring we deliver innovative and sustainable solutions that give our sailors a decisive information advantage."

"This contract further strengthens our partnership with the Navy and underscores our commitment to resilient operations in the most demanding environments," added Brian Geary, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer of Forge Forward. "We're honored to support the sailors and civilians who sustain Navy missions worldwide."

This award expands Forge Forward's growing footprint across the Navy enterprise, with ongoing work supporting NAVWAR, NAVAIR, and NAVSEA. The company maintains offices in Arlington, VA; San Diego, CA; Charleston, SC; and Panama City, FL enabling close alignment with its mission partners and customers.

For more information, visit www.forgefwd.com.

Media Contact: David Cooke, CEO

[email protected]

571-732-3731

