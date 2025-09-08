Forged in Fire: Breck Ironworks Celebrates 25 Years of Excellence

Breck Ironworks is celebrating 25 years of creating one-of-a-kind handcrafted gas fire pits. From backyard patios to luxury resorts, their custom steel designs bring warmth, style, and a little piece of Breckenridge to outdoor spaces across the country.

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo., Sept. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Breck Ironworks, known for their handcrafted, custom fire pits, is celebrating their 25th year in business.

Mark Bookman founded Breck Ironworks in 2000 as a structural steel fabrication company. Later, he developed the concept of manufacturing gas-powered fire pits with realistic steel log arrangements as an aesthetic and practical alternative to using wood. The spark of inspiration for these unique fire pits was Colorado's strict fire bans and the desire to give customers a safe "campfire" experience that was also easy to manage.

The original product was called "Fire on Demand" and eventually grew in popularity as more homeowners, property managers, resort owners, developers and landscape architects recognized the value of the fire pits. Not only were they clean and convenient, the steel logs had superior heat retention and radiation compared to wood alternatives like ceramic, and they maintained a beautiful appearance even after years of use. "One thing that we've seen over the years," says sales director Jason Koczak, "is how versatile our fire pits are. They look great on a patio, where we've matched them to the architectural design of the house, and as a resort centerpiece that gives guests a one-of-a-kind experience."

Over their quarter-century in business, Breck Ironworks expanded their fire pit designs for a range of budgets and preferences, from the smaller, transportable "Nomad" to the stationary and fully customizable "Summit." Specific features can also be adapted for customers' preferences. For example, those who want less of a "mountain" appearance can opt for the "La Jolla" log set, a more streamlined arrangement. The company stands behind their claims that their products are durable and maintenance-free by offering a full lifetime warranty on all products. Examples of past custom fire pit installations can be seen on their gallery page.

Today, Breck Ironworks sells and ships fire pits throughout the United States. Speaking to the enduring popularity of the fire pits, current owner Monty Whatley explains, "No matter where they live, I think that everyone loves having a little 'Breckenridge experience' in their life. Our customers always tell us how much the fire pits enhance the beauty of their outdoor landscapes, and they appreciate our commitment to high-quality craftsmanship and customer service. Our designs offer an experience like no other."

Staying true to its roots, the company continues crafting custom steel architectural pieces - such as railings and metal furniture - as well.

Breck Ironworks was founded in 1999 and began fabricating structural steel packages for Breckenridge, Colorado's residential and commercial construction industry. Today, the company still offers structural and fabricated steel but has evolved its Fire Features Division to a meaningful part of the company's project mix. Their most popular products are durable, gas-powered, recycled steel fire pits for homes, restaurants, hotels and resorts.

Media Contact

Jason Koczak, Breck Ironworks, 1 970-759-3103, [email protected], https://breckironworks.com/

SOURCE Breck Ironworks