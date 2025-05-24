Forged in Freedom: Marine Corps Veterans Tim Jensen and Derek Sisson Launch Head Space THC-Infused Seltzer

In a bold new collaboration blending patriotic grit with unapologetic innovation, Marine veterans Tim Jensen (Co-Owner of Grunt Style) and Derek Sisson (founder of Merica Bourbon & Beer) have joined forces to launch Head Space—a THC-infused seltzer brand on a mission to challenge the norm and elevate the game.

From Tim Jensen:

Head Space is a project that represents a new way forward—how we engage with libation in the modern era. For me, it's not just about creating a product. It's about creating a shift. A shift from destruction to clarity. From coping to healing.

I wanted to build something that celebrates warrior culture—not just in its power and might, but in its evolution. True warriors don't just master war. They master peace. I've walked the path of violence, and I've walked the path of healing. That's the journey Head Space represents.

Inspired by the wisdom of "The warrior in the garden," this drink is for those who've seen the storm and learned to live in stillness. After years of struggling with alcohol, I know firsthand that life doesn't have to end in addiction or regret. This drink isn't about checking out—it's about tuning in.

It's calm. It's clarity. It's control.

It's the brotherhood of the can.

From Derek Sisson:

Crafted with precision and purpose, Head Space represents more than just a refreshing drink. It's the convergence of two military veterans and entrepreneurs who understand the value of discipline, innovation, and freedom. As the THC-infused beverage market continues to grow rapidly, this partnership aims to set a new standard in quality, branding, and consumer experience.

A Brand with Backbone

We have been an integral part of brands steeped in American values—patriotism, honor, and the relentless pursuit of excellence. Head Space carries that spirit forward with a beverage designed for those who value wellness, clarity, and the freedom to choose their own path to relaxation and recovery.

Why Now

As the wellness movement grows and more people move away from alcohol, the THC-infused beverage space is exploding. But where others bring hype, we bring purpose. Head Space leads with trust, transparency, and two veterans who understand what it means to fight—and what it takes to heal.

More Than a Drink. A Movement.

This isn't just a new beverage—it's a new mission. One of balance. One of healing. One of freedom.

Follow @headspacego on social or visit www.headspacego.com for launch updates, availability, and behind-the-scenes content from Tim and Derek.

Drink with purpose.

Drink with your head on straight.

Find your Head Space.

– Tim & Derek

