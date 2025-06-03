Forgery, Exposed: Second Circuit Affirms Landmark Sanctions in Case Cracked by iDS Digital Forensics

"This wasn't just a false signature. It was a forgery built from a real signature falsely applied, and we proved it," said Dan Regard, CEO of iDS and testifying expert in the case. Regard goes on to say, "The court didn't have to guess. The data told the truth." Post this

At the heart of the court's finding: forensic evidence uncovered by iDiscovery Solutions (iDS).

"This wasn't just a signature. It was a forgery built from a real signature falsely applied, and we proved it," said Dan Regard, CEO of iDS and testifying expert in the case. "The court didn't have to guess. The data told the truth. And we are called just as often to verify a document, as we are to challenge a document."

The dispute centered on a purported contract in which one party denied having signed the agreement. That denial triggered a deeper investigation, led by iDS, into the digital DNA of the document. Using a combination of metadata analysis, version comparison, and PDF structure forensics, Regard's team demonstrated that the signature had been artificially inserted using common, off-the-shelf software. The document's history didn't match its narrative, and the court took notice.

The forgery was deemed "clear and convincing," and the court concluded the responsible parties "knew that the signature was fraudulent and fabricated." Sanctions totaling $191,364 were imposed and later upheld by the Second Circuit in a unanimous decision.

Legal analysts are calling this a landmark moment, one that cements metadata and forensic analysis as non-negotiables in modern evidentiary review. For attorneys managing high-stakes cases involving contracts, communications, or version control, this ruling signals a new bar for authentication.

The iDS Difference

Unlike traditional digital forensics consultants[1] , iDS operates as both investigator and courtroom translator. Their subject matter experts are trained not only to uncover fraud, but to explain it clearly under oath—an ability that proved decisive in this case.

From emails and PDFs to text messages, social media chats, contracts, bank statements, trademark applications, patent documents, and estate planning records, iDS has a proven track record of detecting[2] forged and manipulated[3] evidence across formats.

"It wasn't only the findings. It was the credibility behind them," said Regard. "We don't just show our work. We make it understandable."

With offices across the U.S. and clients worldwide, iDS delivers end-to-end expertise in digital forensics, eDiscovery, data strategy, and expert testimony.

Talk to an expert.

iDS provides consultative data solutions to corporations and law firms around the world, giving them a decisive advantage – both in and out of the courtroom. iDS's subject matter experts and data strategists specialize in finding solutions to complex data problems, ensuring data can be leveraged as an asset, not a liability. To learn more, visit iDSinc.com.

Media Contact

Jonathon Sachs, iDS, Inc., 1 202.875.2325, [email protected], www.idsinc.com

SOURCE iDS, Inc.