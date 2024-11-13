Forget 2025: PIER Group Highlights 5 Trends R1 & R2 University CIOs Are Embracing Now

PIER Group Highlights 5 Trends R1 & R2 University CIOs Are Embracing Now to Stay Ahead in Global Research

JASPER, Indiana, Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As technological advancements continue at an unprecedented pace, the best CIOs at R1 and R2 universities aren't just planning for 2025—they're preparing for the demands of 2030 and beyond. PIER Group, an IT solutions provider with decades of experience supporting research-intensive institutions, has identified five key trends to maintain their global leadership in education and research.

"The IT strategies that universities implement today will define their research and educational capabilities over the next decade," said Chad Williams, president of PIER Group. "By 2030, campuses that fully embrace AI, cloud infrastructure, and automation will lead the way in global research and education innovation. CIOs who act now will be the ones driving this transformation."

To lead in the academic landscape, Williams and PIER Group recommend that top research universities adopt these crucial transformative technologies within the next five years:

1. AI for Building Self-Healing, Self-Supporting Networks

AI-driven networking is not just a trend for 2025; it's a key step toward building fully autonomous networks by 2030. With AI-powered analytics, universities can monitor and optimize network usage, automate access, and manage the growing complexity of research and collaboration demands in real-time.

PIER Group is currently working with the University of Maryland to build an AI-powered, role-based, policy-driven, self-healing network. According to Williams, by 2030, these self-monitoring and self-healing networks will support the demands of research-intensive environments with minimal human intervention, allowing university staff to significantly reduce IT troubleshooting and focus on innovation, not maintenance.

2. Cloud-Based Infrastructure: The Backbone for Global Research Collaboration

The best CIOs understand that the cloud's ability to scale instantly will keep universities agile in a globalized research environment. Cloud-based infrastructure is essential for managing the massive data flows that are key to wide-reaching research projects, enabling institutions to scale up or down without the limitations of physical hardware. By 2030, Williams predicts that most leading research universities will operate on fully cloud-based infrastructures.

3. Advanced Security Through AI-Driven Network Access Control

AI-driven access control systems will be essential for ensuring the security of increasingly valuable and sensitive data. By 2030, these systems will become indispensable, providing real-time responses to security threats across thousands of devices and securing the critical research data that R1 and R2 universities depend on. These systems will also be able to adapt to a growing array of devices and research environments.

4. The Urgency of Upgrading Legacy Systems: Staying Ahead by 2030

Many universities are still reliant on outdated legacy systems, which impedes their ability to manage a modern research infrastructure. CIOs must act now to upgrade these systems, or risk falling behind. Williams notes that universities that delay infrastructure upgrades are also significantly more vulnerable to cyberattacks.

5. Personalized Learning Through AI: Crafting Tailored Educational Experiences

By analyzing student behaviors and learning preferences, AI is transforming how universities deliver education. By 2030, personalized learning driven by AI insights will be critical for R1 and R2 institutions to attract and retain top-tier talent, ensuring students receive education that is tailored to their individual needs.

As more universities embrace these next-generation solutions, they will position themselves to lead in both research and education, shaping the future of higher education for 2030 and beyond. For more information on how R1 and R2 universities can achieve technology leadership, visit http://www.piergroup.com.

About PIER Group

Headquartered in Jasper, Indiana, PIER Group is a leading IT and cybersecurity solutions provider with decades of experience specializing in research universities and large academic institutions. They excel in installing, securing and optimizing campus and research networks, demonstrated by their work with top national R1 and R2 universities from coast to coast including Indiana University, University of Notre Dame, University of South Carolina, Texas A&M University, and the University of Maryland. PIER Group's expertise includes implementing robust security measures, such as Aruba ClearPass, to protect the universities' sensitive data. PIER Group also designs, installs, optimizes and supports the nation's regional research and educational networks (REN's) affiliated with TheQuilt community enabling innovation in research and education. Their commitment helps universities navigate complex cybersecurity challenges and makes high-speed, high-stakes collaborations possible. For more information, visit piergroup.com.

