Forging a Technological Powerhouse: Strategic Partnership Unveiled

Single Point Solutions (SPS) and WS Audiology (WSA) Research & Development Hub in Hyderabad announce strategic partnership to enhance Technology capabilities

Shashi Kanaparthi, President of Single Point Solutions, commented on the partnership, "This collaboration reflects our shared vision and commitment to supporting each other's growth and success, fostering a relationship that benefits both parties."

Srinivas Dasari, Vice President R&D SW B2C and Site Leader of the WSA R&D center in Hyderabad, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership, "We are excited about the opportunities this collaboration brings. By combining our strengths, we can offer better services to our customers, both in India and globally, driving innovation and excellence in our field."

Naveen Mamidi, CEO of Single Point Solutions, envisions a promising future for the collaborative journey with WS Audiology, expressing, "We are eager to embark on this digital journey with WS Audiology and we anticipate a future characterized by robust growth and continuous innovation."

About SPS

Founded in 2011 with a global presence, Single Point Solutions, a Digital Transformation and Technology provider specializes in Data, Mobile/Web, Cloud, AI, ML, and IoT technologies. Leveraging diverse industry knowledge and a collaborative approach, we deliver high-performing technology solutions. Our commitment to innovation empowers clients to achieve business goals and stay competitive in the digital landscape. Our expertise in the Build, Operate, and Transfer (BOT) delivery model caters to diverse industries. For more information, Please visit https://www.singlepointsol.com, LinkedIn: Single Point Solutions.

About WSA

Formed in 2019 through the merger of Sivantos and Widex, WS Audiology brings together more than 140 years of experience in applying technology to help people with hearing loss hear the sounds that make life so wonderful. We operate in more than 130 markets with unique brands such as Widex, Signia, Rexton, Audio Service and Vibe, and a wide range of wholesale, retail, online, managed care and diagnostic solutions. WS Audiology employs more than 12,500 people, including 1,150 in research and development. As a global leader, our mission is to unlock the potential of every person by making wonderful sound a part of everyone's life. For more information, please visit https://www.wsa.com/

Media Contact

Raja Vikram, Single Point Solutions, 1 4697173661, [email protected], https://singlepointsol.com/

