Foria Celebrates 10th Anniversary and Nods to Bold Future Plans

After a decade as a trailblazer in the wellness and pleasure spaces, Foria celebrates its achievements and successful evolution

BOULDER, Colo., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Foria, the all-natural, botanical-forward intimate wellness brand, this year celebrates its 10th anniversary. Founded in 2014, Foria was one of the first brands to kick off the sexual wellness boom, opening up public conversations about pleasure's crucial role in overall well being. Over the past decade, the brand has expanded into additional categories, including menopause, menstrual wellness and bodycare. After 10 years of impressive growth, the brand remains committed to addressing the unmet needs of people of all ages.

Continued expansion into under-served markets and mainstream retailers, coupled with Foria's dedication to modern-day sex education have helped the brand stand out in a competitive landscape, even in light of the social media censorship challenges that many businesses in the industry face. As the space continues to evolve (and new challenges emerge) Foria has remained an outspoken advocate for people facing issues of access and education around vital wellness products and services.

Foria will celebrate both the 10-year milestone as well as National Orgasm Day (July 31) by offering up to 40% off its products sitewide from July 27 - July 31. The company will also celebrate its legacy of innovation with new "legalize orgasms" merch, throwback marketing campaigns honoring the history of the brand and more. The goal is to continue to build community and reward its longtime consumers.

A few of the brand's notable achievements from the past few years include:

The launch of several entirely new products, including Vibrance (daily use products designed to hydrate skin and alleviate discomfort often present during midlife and menopause), Intimacy Massage Oil, Cramps Be Gone (a bundle of products targeting common issues experienced during menstruation) and a suite of entirely CBD-free products.

The launch of the School of Unlearning in the Spring of 2020; this educational campaign featured diverse thought leaders who shared their experiences with sex and sex education, helping their communities unpack and unlearn the shame, heteronormative beliefs and harmful narratives that often surround love, sex, gender and intimacy – a reminder that pleasure and self-expression belong to everyone.

Expansion into 1,300 brick-and-mortar Ulta Beauty stores in 2022, along with the launch of several of Foria's hero products online at www.ulta.com, including best selling products like Awaken Arousal Oil with CBD, Intimacy Breast Oil, Intimacy Sex Oil with CBD, Relief & Intimacy Melts and others.

The launch of Foria's App on both the Apple and Android platforms, connecting Foria's community to exclusive product launches, promotions and more, with plans to further expand the platform's educational offerings in the coming year.

The launch of many of Foria's products on Amazon and Walmart Marketplace.

The launch of Foria's Practitioner Program, creating a community of accredited women's health & wellness professionals dedicated to modern day sex education, facilitating connections between these practitioners and their communities and sharing resources that each practitioner can pass along to their patients – including those who may feel shame or stigma around reaching out for help.

The unveiling of new packaging and branding, with more environmentally friendly materials and an eye toward the modern consumer – introducing refillable product packaging, 100% PCW paper and amber glass bottles with no paint, frosting or metallics.

Continued dedication to sustainable practices (read more here), with a focus on recyclable materials, waste reduction, close relationships with vendors to identify better packaging options, utilizing regional hubs to consolidate shipping and working closely with the Environmental Department to review packaging and merchandising for any hazards. In 2020, Foria assessed and shifted all packaging and sourcing in accordance with the guiding principles of BWE.

"It is with so much pride and appreciation that we celebrate Foria's 10th anniversary and kick off our exciting National Orgasm Day sale. It's been an honor to lead a brand dedicated to making pleasure and connection more accessible for all and to de-stigmatize the taboos around these vital and fundamental human experiences. Foria normalizes conversations about pleasure and intimacy and we stand for supporting people in their safe explorations as individuals and in relationship with their partners." says Jon Brandon, Co-Founder and CEO of Foria. "Beyond developing and educating people about our life-changing products, Foria's in-house experts are committed to furthering our sustainability, education and community initiatives. We look forward to continuing to innovate via new products and fostering healthy communication while continuing to support people throughout their lives."

Foria's products are currently available on foriawellness.com, Amazon, Nordstrom, Ulta, goop, Walmart Marketplace and more.

About Foria

Foria is an innovative wellness company that makes life-changing, all-natural, organic formulas for pleasure enhancement, period care and menopause support. Rooted in the belief that pleasure is your nature, Foria sets the standards in the intimate wellness space for clean, innovative and highly effective formulas. With award-winning products, Foria supports intimate needs across every stage of life to bring more pleasure to more people.

Guided by the wisdom of plants, Foria intentionally selects botanicals to solve real needs and deliver meaningful results. Foria's products are sustainably made from seed to shelf, with a commitment to organic & regeneratively farmed ingredients and low-impact packaging. Every product is made domestically in the USA, with Mother Nature in mind every step of the way.

