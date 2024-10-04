Foria Celebrates Groundbreaking Study on the Efficacy of Its CBD Melts for Menstrual Pain

In a new study published in Nature, Foria's Relief Melts with CBD were proven to be an effective treatment for menstrual pain compared to traditional OTC medication.

BOULDER, Colo., Oct. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Foria, the natural wellness brand known for its innovative approach to intimate health, celebrates the release of a groundbreaking new study in Nature Partner Journal: Women's Health.

This first of its kind study, conducted by researchers from McLean Hospital, followed 77 women using Foria's Relief Melts (vaginal CBD suppositories) and compared their experiences with 230 women using traditional methods like painkillers to treat their symptoms. The findings could be life-changing for women who suffer from menstrual pain and other symptoms:

Foria's CBD Relief Melts significantly reduced both the frequency and severity of menstrual pain and discomfort compared to traditional painkillers.

Participants saw a dose-dependent effect, meaning the more consistently they used the suppositories, the better their relief. This opens up an exciting new natural alternative for women who have found few effective options.

Over 80% of participants reported moderate to significant improvement by the second follow-up, a huge breakthrough in a space that has seen very little innovation.

The CBD participants also experienced a marked improvement in daily functioning, with less impact on work and other activities during menstruation.

"We are delighted and excited to share the results of the first study to assess the impact of a real-world, commercially available, high-CBD suppository on menstrual pain and related symptoms," says Dr. Staci Gruber, Director of the Cognitive and Clinical Neuroimaging Core (CCNC) and Marijuana Investigations for Neuroscientific Discovery (MIND) program at McLean Hospital. "Results indicate that participants who used suppositories reported significantly greater improvement in their symptoms over two months relative to those who did not use the suppositories. Findings suggest these suppositories alleviated a range of menstrual-related symptoms, improved daily functioning, and reduced use of pain-relieving medications. Importantly, increased suppository use was significantly associated with greater reduction of symptoms, suggesting a potential dose-dependent response. Taken together, this study underscores the potential for cannabinoid-based therapies to help treat menstrual-related symptoms (which impact 71-91% of those who menstruate), and marks an important step forward in identifying effective, alternative treatments for countless patients across the globe."

Given how little progress has been made in this area (and the fact that up to 29% of women experience severe symptoms), the study represents a key moment in addressing a long-ignored but common issue. "We're thrilled by the impact that this study can have for millions of women who experience period pain in the U.S.," says Jon Brandon, co-founder and CEO of Foria. "It has always been our goal to create effective and safe products that enhance women's quality of life and well-being at every stage of life. We're proud to have collaborated with the McLean research team to study the full potential of our products."

