Foria Expands Holistic Wellness Offerings With Acquisition Of Sleep-Focused Brand Ned

Furthering Foria's commitment to addressing unmet wellness needs with plant-based solutions, the acquisition represents a pivotal expansion in the company's evolution

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Foria, the pioneering natural wellness brand known for its innovative solutions for intimate health, today announces its acquisition of Ned, a leader in holistic remedies for sleep and stress. The acquisition, coming on the heels of Foria's 10th anniversary in August, will enable Foria to offer its customers a wider range of products, including magnesium-infused blends and full spectrum CBD tinctures and capsules.

The Foria community has long sought a broad range of effective, plant-based wellness support, and this acquisition marks a dynamic expansion into a complete wellness ecosystem. In combination with Foria's existing lines of topical and skincare products supporting intimacy, period care, and menopause concerns, the acquisition of Ned extends Foria's commitment to the new sectors of sleep support and stress reduction. As sleep fuels both physical and emotional health, it's a natural companion to Foria's commitment to intimacy and joy. With the addition of Ned products, Foria is now able to offer even more wellness solutions that make life's daily journey – and nightly rest – more fulfilling.

"Foria is thrilled to welcome Ned to our family and to continue pioneering solutions that redefine holistic wellness," says Jon Brandon, Foria's CEO and Co-Founder. "This acquisition isn't just about products; it's about creating a more connected, healthier and fulfilled life – for everyone. Quality sleep is an often-overlooked component of vital, full-body well-being and intimate connection and we're excited to answer our community's call for solutions that address this essential aspect of health."

Known for its bold innovation and transparency, Foria has consistently raised the bar with best-in-category sourcing and sustainability practices. The Ned brand is an attractive compliment to Foria's corporate ethos due to Ned's commitment to plants over pills and sustainably-produced formulas. The combined offerings will be held to the rigorous efficacy and sustainability standards that both brands' customers expect.

"We're very excited about this next step in Ned's journey to achieve wider exposure for the brand," shares Ret Taylor, Ned's Co-Founder. "We've long been committed to creating products that help people feel better and live better through the powers of the natural world. We're delighted to find a company with aligned values to take the Ned brand to the next level."

The acquisition was facilitated by the expertise of NP Capital Advisors, whose insights and guidance helped streamline the process and ensure a successful transition.

Foria's products are currently available on foriawellness.com, Ulta, Dermstore, Amazon, and more. Ned's products will remain available via helloned.com and Amazon.

About Foria

Foria is at the forefront of natural wellness, creating life-changing, organic solutions for pleasure, pelvic comfort, menopause support and overall wellness. With a deep commitment to sustainability and clean ingredients, Foria's award-winning products are designed to support intimate needs throughout every stage of life. By blending the wisdom of plants with proven efficacy, Foria is setting new standards in wellness.

About Ned

Ned helps people feel better and live better through the powers of the natural world. With simple and effective natural remedies as a holistic first line of defense against common ailments, Ned focuses on using the best ingredients available and setting rigorous standards for sourcing and production. Ned's products are vegan, third-party tested, small batch, clinical strength botanical infusions that offer benefits for immunity, stress, sleep and more.

About NP Capital Advisors

NP Capital Advisors is an advisory firm specializing in mergers, acquisitions, and strategic advisory services for founders and stakeholders across various industries. Focused on driving growth, maximizing value, and enabling strategic exits, NP Capital Advisors partners with clients to navigate the complexities of M&A, capital raising, and market positioning. With a team of professionals from law, finance, and operations, NP Capital Advisors provides the insight, resources, and execution needed to capitalize on opportunities in today's competitive market landscape. Learn more at npcapitaladvisors.com.

Media Contact

Maddie Pasquariello, Band of Insiders, 1 4133447231, [email protected], bandofinsiders.com

SOURCE Foria