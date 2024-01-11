Foria Introduces New Intimacy Massage Oil With Organic Botanicals

Foria, the all-natural and botanical-based brand that has propelled innovation in the sexual wellness industry for almost a decade, announces the launch of Intimacy Massage Oil with Organic Botanicals – just in time for sparking romantic connection this Valentine's Day. Post this

Ingredients include:

A hydrating blend of olive, avocado, sweet almond, jojoba, sunflower, grapeseed, and castor oil

Ylang-Ylang, an oil derived from a tropical flower revered for its skin-calming properties and used historically to promote energy flow, passion and sensuality

St. John's Wort, a known herbal analgesic to soothe skin and muscles

Recognizing that the sensation of touch is an integral component of sensual connection and desire, Foria's team worked to create a product that would encourage:

Increased sexual desire

Enhanced erotic stimulation

Further exploration of erogenous zones

Foster partnered connection through touch

"Physical touch is such an essential part of forging intimacy and connection with your partners and our aim with launching Massage Oil is to encourage folks to incorporate the practice into their sex lives – but also into everyday moments," says Foria's Chief Education Officer, Kiana Reeves. "Lingering touch is one of the most nourishing and connecting ways we can feel close to a partner. By introducing couples to additional ways to explore touch, we hope that folks discover increased arousal and pleasure in and out of the bedroom."

Founded in 2014, Foria was the first brand to launch a full line of all-natural intimacy products designed specifically for female pleasure, effectively pioneering the sexual wellness category with the brand's plant-based offerings. Foria continues to innovate in the wellness space with products formulated to address common experiences and unmet needs across the female life span. With a product lineup featuring organic botanicals, Foria continues their mission to make comfort and pleasure accessible to all.

Foria's products are available for nationwide shipping via www.foriawellness.com as well as in select retailers including Ulta, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Madewell, Thrive Market, Saks Fifth Avenue, The Skinstore, Look Fantastic, and many more, as well as on Foria's App.

For media inquiries, please contact RVD Communications at [email protected].

About Foria

Foria is an innovative health and sexual wellness company creating life-changing, plant-based sexual wellness formulas for intimacy, period relief and menopause hydration. Rooted in the belief that pleasure is your nature, Foria is on a mission to make more pleasure accessible to more people, while maintaining the highest standards of transparency – for people, plants and the planet.

Through an unwavering commitment to clean ingredients, sex education and sustainable packaging, Foria crafts formulas rooted in the sensuality of nature and designed to connect you to your body. Offerings include Awaken - Foria's hero Arousal Oil, a luxurious Sex Oil, hydrating Everyday Body Oil, nourishing Massage Oil, Melts, tension-easing Salve for period relief and much more.

Foria products go through rigorous development and ingredient testing to meet a standard not often seen in the industry – and it is one of the only brands that provides transparent third-party testing reports for its ingredients. During this process, if any ingredient doesn't meet Foria's standards, the product is reformulated and/or the ingredient is sourced from a different supplier. Foria also provides a Certificate of Analysis (COA) for every product they sell, furthering their commitment to the health and wellness of its community.

Media Contact

Maddie Pasquariello, RVD Communications, 1 4133447231, [email protected], https://www.rachelvandolsen.com/

SOURCE Foria