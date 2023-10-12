Foria Introduces Vibrance Line - a New Collection of Products to Support Women in Midlife

"Aging is a beautiful process, and women and their bodies deserve to feel supported during the hormonal changes that occur with menopause" Tweet this

Everyday Vulva Moisturizer: an external moisturizer gentle enough for everyday use, crafted to hydrate intimate skin and counteract dryness and discomfort that occurs during menopause; features pumpkin seed oil and sea buckthorn to provide essential fatty acids, vitamins and antioxidants

Vibrance Melts: a vaginal suppository that provides targeted internal hydration for comfort and support; features chamomile to soothe and raspberry leaf for natural moisture support

Everyday Body Oil: provides topical hydration and supports skin elasticity as estrogen levels decrease during menopause; features calendula to soothe, rosehip oil for skin support, and sea buckthorn to replenish antioxidants

Everyday Body Wash: an unscented, pH-balancing body wash that refreshes and cleanses even the most intimate of areas and supports hydration; features chamomile to soothe, a blend of jojoba, olive and avocado oil, as well as probiotics to promote the health of the skin's microbiome

In celebration of the launch of the lineup, Foria is inviting women across the country to express themselves in their best skin ever – by dancing. The campaign will feature radiant and hydrated women joyfully dancing, thriving and brimming with self-love in their bathrooms at home: proving that dancing makes us the main character, even (and especially) in mid-life. Women can participate in the trend across social media by posting their own bathroom dance video selfies and using the hashtag #HotFlashDance.

"Aging is a beautiful process, and women and their bodies deserve to feel supported during the hormonal changes that occur with menopause," says Foria's Chief Education Officer, Kiana Reeves. "We are so excited to offer new products to provide daily support and further encourage conversations around the often underrepresented topic of menopause. A cornerstone of Foria's mission is to create accessible intimate wellness support for all and to meet folks at every stage of their lives."

"When formulating the products for Vibrance, we combined gentle, organic botanicals that have historically brought comfort and moisture to the skin," says Foria's Chief Operating Officer Gemma DePalma. "As with all of Foria's products, we share a Certificate of Analysis for the entire Vibrance range to ensure that consumers feel confident about what they're putting on the most sensitive and delicate parts of their body."

Founded in 2014, Foria was the first brand to launch a full line of all-natural intimacy products designed specifically for female pleasure, effectively pioneering the sexual wellness category with the brand's plant-based offerings. Foria continues to innovate in the wellness space with products formulated to address common experiences and unmet needs across the female life span. With a product lineup featuring organic botanicals, Foria continues their mission to make comfort and pleasure accessible to all.

Foria's products are available for nationwide shipping via www.foriawellness.com as well as in select retailers including Ulta, Amazon, Nordstrom, Neiman Marcus, Madewell, Thrive Market, Saks Fifth Avenue, The Skinstore, Look Fantastic and many more.

About Foria

Foria is an innovative health and sexual wellness company creating life-changing, plant-based sexual wellness formulas for intimacy, period relief, menopause, and daily wellbeing. Rooted in the belief that pleasure is your nature, Foria is on a mission to make more pleasure accessible to more people, while maintaining the highest standards of transparency – for people, plants, and the planet.

Through an unwavering commitment to clean ingredients, sex education, and sustainable packaging, Foria crafts formulas rooted in the sensuality of nature and designed to connect you to your body. Offerings include Awaken, Foria's hero Arousal Oil, a luxurious Sex Oil, hydrating Everyday Body Oil, Melts, tension-easing Salve for period relief and and much more.

Foria products go through rigorous development and ingredient testing to meet a standard not often seen in the industry – and it is one of the only brands that provides transparent third-party testing reports for all of its ingredients. During this process, if any ingredient doesn't meet Foria's standards, the product is reformulated and/or the ingredient is sourced from a different supplier. Foria also provides a Certificate of Analysis (COA) for every product they sell, furthering their commitment to the health and wellness of its community.

Most recently, as part of Foria's mission to close the pleasure gap and make pleasure and wellness accessible to all, the brand has expanded its line to include botanical (CBD-Free) products: including an Arousal Oil, a sensual Breast Oil and a line of products to support midlife skincare.

