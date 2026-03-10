Foria Launches Shuteye Chai -- Magnesium Mushroom Latte: A New Ritual for Restful Sleep

"Shuteye Chai is both a functional sleep aid and a comforting and delicious nightly ritual –– proof that effective wellness can also feel indulgent," said Gemma DePalma, Chief Operating Officer of Foria Wellness. Post this

Formulated with reishi and chaga mushrooms, magnesium, ashwagandha, gotu kola, GABA, and L-theanine; Shuteye Chai is designed to support improved REM and deep sleep, promote relaxation and calm before bed, and nurture a healthy stress response.

"In a world where rest feels harder to reach than ever, Shuteye Chai is a sensory invitation to unwind," said Gemma DePalma, Chief Operating Officer of Foria Wellness. "It's both a functional sleep aid and a comforting and delicious nightly ritual –– proof that effective wellness can also feel indulgent."

The launch is part of Foria's broader expansion into the sleep category following their acquisition of plant-based wellness brand Ned last year. Foria also recently launched Mello Magnesium Superblend last summer.

Shuteye Chai Magnesium Mushroom Latte is now available on foriawellness.com for an MSRP of $67.20.

