Foria Wellness Expands its Intimacy Lineup with Launch of Juicy Pure™ Water-Based Aloe Lube

The formula is dermatologist tested, hypoallergenic, and made without glycerin, parabens, silicones, or synthetic fragrance, making it suitable for sensitive skin, partnered intimacy, solo use, and toy play.

"We created Juicy Pure™ to give our community something they've been requesting: A clean, condom-compatible option that nurtures vaginal and vulvar tissue rather than irritating it," says Gemma DePalma, Chief Operating Officer of Foria Wellness. "This formula is aloe-based, pH-balanced, and made with 95% organic ingredients, which means it can enhance comfort and pleasure without disrupting the microbiome or causing sensitivity."

Foria is a leading intimacy and wellness company dedicated to elevating sexual wellbeing through clean, plant-powered formulas developed to support pleasure, comfort, and connection. With over a decade of category leadership, Foria continues to advance the standards of sexual wellness with thoughtful, innovative products designed for all bodies and all kinds of intimacy.

Juicy Pure is now available in a 4oz bottle for MSRP $20.00 on foriawellness.com and beauty-heroes.com, with Amazon launching in the coming days.

