Foria Wellness Expands its Intimacy Lineup with Launch of Juicy Pure™ Water-Based Aloe Lube

BOULDER, Colo., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Foria Wellness, the plant-based intimacy and wellness brand known for setting new standards in sexual wellbeing, announces the launch of Juicy Pure™, a water-based aloe lubricant formulated with 95% certified organic ingredients. The new offering answers a long-standing request from Foria customers: a condom-safe formula that enhances both comfort and pleasure using the same clean, high-quality ingredients found in Foria's cult-favorite Sex Oil and other bestselling intimacy essentials.
Many conventional water-based lubricants contain harsh preservatives, synthetic additives, and irritating ingredients that can contribute to dryness, discomfort, and pH imbalance. Juicy Pure™ was created for those moments when lubrication isn't about indulgence, but about feeling comfortable, supported, and able to stay present. The formulation is intentionally different. Aloe is the star ingredient, delivering natural-feeling hydration that closely mirrors the body's own moisture for a smooth, effortless glide without stickiness or residue. Juicy Pure also features chamomile to soothe and calm skin, vanilla and stevia for a pleasant, body-safe finish, and natural guar & xanthan gum for a consistent glide.
The formula is dermatologist tested, hypoallergenic, and made without glycerin, parabens, silicones, or synthetic fragrance, making it suitable for sensitive skin, partnered intimacy, solo use, and toy play.
"We created Juicy Pure™ to give our community something they've been requesting: A clean, condom-compatible option that nurtures vaginal and vulvar tissue rather than irritating it," says Gemma DePalma, Chief Operating Officer of Foria Wellness. "This formula is aloe-based, pH-balanced, and made with 95% organic ingredients, which means it can enhance comfort and pleasure without disrupting the microbiome or causing sensitivity."
Foria is a leading intimacy and wellness company dedicated to elevating sexual wellbeing through clean, plant-powered formulas developed to support pleasure, comfort, and connection. With over a decade of category leadership, Foria continues to advance the standards of sexual wellness with thoughtful, innovative products designed for all bodies and all kinds of intimacy.
Juicy Pure is now available in a 4oz bottle for MSRP $20.00 on foriawellness.com and beauty-heroes.com, with Amazon launching in the coming days.
