Fork Union Military Academy's Chris Panos Selected to Lead Greece Men's Lacrosse Team at 2024 World Box Lacrosse Championships

"I am incredibly honored to have the opportunity to lead Greece in their first appearance at the World Box Lacrosse Championships." Post this

Panos' lacrosse journey is marked by significant achievements, including being a first-round draft pick in the 1997 National Lacrosse League (NLL) Draft, where he was selected fourth overall. Throughout his 12-year professional career, Panos competed in three Champions Cups, winning one with the Philadelphia Wings in 2001. He ranks seventh all-time in goals scored by an American-born player in the NLL and has represented Team USA Indoor Lacrosse in multiple international competitions, earning medals in the World Indoor Lacrosse Championships and other prestigious tournaments.

"I am incredibly honored to have the opportunity to lead Greece in their first appearance at the World Box Lacrosse Championships," said Panos. "This is not only a significant milestone for Greek lacrosse but also a tremendous opportunity to showcase our team's grit and determination on a global stage. My experience at Fork Union has been instrumental in preparing me for this challenge, and I am excited to bring that same level of discipline, focus, and commitment to the Greece National Team."

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Panos has contributed to the growth of lacrosse globally, serving as an assistant coach for the Greece Men's Field Lacrosse Team in the 2018 World Games in Israel and the 2022 European Field Lacrosse Championships. His extensive experience in both field and box lacrosse, combined with his leadership at the Academy, makes him an ideal choice to guide the Greece team in their first World Championship appearance.

Greece opens at the World Box Lacrosse Championships against Japan on Saturday, September 21 at 1:45 p.m. (EST) at the Nexus Center in Utica, New York.

About Fork Union Military Academy

Fork Union Military Academy is a college preparatory military boarding school for young men in grades 7 through 12 and postgraduates, located in Fork Union, Virginia. Established in 1898, the Academy provides a unique blend of structure, discipline, and academic rigor, preparing young men for success in college and beyond.

The Academy's Postgraduate Lacrosse season begins with a fall schedule on Saturday, October 5 at the Kiski School in Saltsburg, Pennsylvania. Click here for the Postgraduate Lacrosse schedule.

For more information, please visit http://www.forkunion.com or contact the Marketing and Communications Department below:

Contact:

Kelly Barnette, [email protected], 434-842-4280

Dan Thompson, [email protected], 434-842-4372

Media Contact

Kelly Barnette, Fork Union Military Academy, 434-842-4280, [email protected], www.forkunion.com

Twitter Facebook

SOURCE Fork Union Military Academy