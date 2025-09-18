Formaticum's Emilia D'Albero Becomes First American to Win Top Cheesemonger at France's Mondial du Fromage

"We're incredibly proud of Emilia for becoming the first American to win this prestigious award," said Mark Goldman, Owner and Founder of Formaticum. "Her dedication, skill and preparation reflect the highest standards in our industry." Post this

This year's event took place from Sept. 14 through 16, with 18 candidates representing 14 countries. To qualify, D'Albero first competed in the Cheesemonger Invitational: Masters Tournament in March. She then trained under the expert guidance of third-generation cheesemonger and team coach Adam Moskowitz in preparation for the finals.

"I'm deeply honored to bring home the gold for the U.S.," said D'Albero. "I'm endlessly grateful for the support I've received along the way. It truly helped me prepare for this prestigious competition. Competing alongside the best in our industry has been a lifelong dream, and achieving this milestone with Courtney by my side makes it all the more meaningful."

Each cheesemonger was awarded a monetary prize and a medal during an official ceremony in Tours, a historic city in France's Loire Valley.

"We're incredibly proud of Emilia for becoming the first American to win this prestigious award," said Mark Goldman, Owner and Founder of Formaticum. "Her dedication, skill and preparation reflect the highest standards in our industry. This win is a milestone for Emilia and a proud moment for the entire U.S. cheese community."

