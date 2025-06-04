Formaticum's Emilia D'Albero Ranked Top Cheesemonger in the US, Headed to the Cheese Olympics

"This is an incredible honor, not just for me, but for everyone working to elevate cheese appreciation and education in the U.S., like Formaticum does every day," said D'Albero."The spirit of teamwork and camaraderie first drew me to this competition." Post this

"This is an incredible honor, not just for me, but for everyone working to elevate cheese appreciation and education in the U.S., like Formaticum does every day," said D'Albero."The spirit of teamwork and camaraderie first drew me to this competition. I entered for the fun and the challenge, so standing here now feels surreal. I'm deeply grateful."

The Mondial du Fromage is scheduled for Sept. 14 through 16. In the lead-up to the competition, D'Albero will train under the expert guidance of third-generation cheesemonger Adam Moskowitz, aiming to bring home gold for Team USA.

"Formaticum congratulates Emilia on her incredible achievement and is honored to support her journey to the international stage," said Mark Goldman, Owner & Founder of Formaticum. "Her dedication, passion and commitment to the craft of cheesemongering embody everything we stand for. We're proud to be part of a community that celebrates excellence, education and the joy of cheese, and we look forward to seeing all she will accomplish next."

