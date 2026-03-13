Former 25-Year Trial Lawyer Alejandro Hernandez Launches National Advisory Helping Law Firms Increase Revenue, Improve Intake, and Scale Operations

ARH Consulting LLC provides law firms with strategic business development, operational management, and technology implementation to drive growth and efficiency.

LOS ANGELES, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ARH Consulting LLC today announced the expansion of its national advisory services designed to help law firms increase revenue, improve operational efficiency, and implement modern legal technology systems that support scalable growth.

Founded by Alejandro Hernandez III a former trial lawyer with more than 25 years of courtroom experience, ARH Consulting LLC now focuses exclusively on advising law firms and legal industry organizations on operational strategy, business development, and national expansion.

After formally transitioning away from the active practice of law at the end of December 2025, Hernandez now works directly with law firm leadership teams to help modernize firm operations and address some of the most common challenges facing growing law practices.

"After more than two decades litigating cases and managing complex legal matters, I saw firsthand how many law firms struggle not because of legal ability, but because of operational inefficiencies," said Hernandez. "My work today focuses on helping law firms strengthen their intake systems, improve case management, implement new technologies including AI tools, and build operational structures that allow firms to grow efficiently."

Through ARH Consulting LLC, Hernandez assists law firms with several critical areas of practice management and growth, including:

Law firm business development and growth strategy

Client intake optimization and case qualification systems

Case management process improvement

Legal technology and AI implementation

Compliance and operational risk oversight

Staff training and client communication systems

Marketing strategy and geographic case targeting

Hernandez brings a unique perspective to law firm advisory services, combining extensive litigation experience with operational strategy and market insight, particularly in the personal injury sector where case selection, intake efficiency, and operational capacity directly impact revenue.

Most recently, ARH Consulting LLC helped guide a law firm client through a multi-state operational expansion, implementing new intake systems, operational protocols, and marketing strategies designed to support national growth while maintaining quality client service.

Law firms today face increasing pressure to modernize internal operations while competing in rapidly evolving legal markets. Hernandez works closely with firm leadership to ensure that growth strategies are supported by the operational infrastructure needed to sustain expansion.

"Many firms invest heavily in marketing but fail to build the operational systems needed to manage increased case volume," Hernandez added. "My role is to help law firms align their marketing, intake, staffing, and case management systems so they can increase revenue while controlling costs and maintaining strong client service."

ARH Consulting LLC continues to work with law firms across the United States seeking to improve operational efficiency, modernize internal systems, and expand their practices into new markets.

About ARH Consulting LLC

ARH Consulting LLC is a legal industry advisory firm specializing in law firm business development, operational strategy, technology implementation, and growth consulting. Founded by former trial lawyer Alejandro Hernandez, the firm works with law practices nationwide to improve operational efficiency, enhance client service systems, and implement scalable strategies that support long-term growth.

