Former Aerotek CEO, Todd Mohr, Joins Unique Growth Equity Firm, Mauloa

Now on its third fund, Mauloa was formerly known as Sachs Capital, which backed more than 20 founder-led or family-owned companies across a range of industries, since its inception in 2007. Some of its past investments include: The Cleaning Authority, AlphaStaff, Ducky Johnson Recovery, and, most recently, Mr. Christmas, a 90-year old home decor company. Mauloa, which is Hawaiian for "endless," makes minority investments into only cash flow positive companies and does so without any exit timetable. This approach allows existing management to stay in control and ensures that any subsequent financings or even an ultimate sale is based on what's best for the company.

Todd Mohr said, "I'm thrilled to be a part of the team at Mauloa. After exploring different opportunities, this one stood out from the rest. It was clear after speaking with Andrew that partnering with great teams and focusing on the continued development of the people is central to Mauloa. It's a natural fit coming from Aerotek, when you put people first, you win in the marketplace. Really looking forward to this exciting next chapter."

Mauloa is led by a team of senior executives with extensive experience operating, advising, and investing in businesses. The management team is chaired by Louis Mayberg, who co-founded ProShares and built it into one of the country's leading issuers of exchange-traded funds. The firm's portfolio companies are further supported by the Mauloa Advisory Board and Operator Network, whose members provide a wealth of expertise.

Typically the first and only outside investor in its companies, Mauloa specializes in the following scenarios: growth capital, management/partner buyout, acquisition, refinancing, recapitalization, working capital or owner liquidity. To learn more or to get in touch, visit mauloainc.com.

Mauloa, which means "endless" in Hawaiian, is a patient, sophisticated financial partner whose core philosophy aligns its interests with business owners through non-control, equity positions. Mauloa brings endless perspective by making $15M to $30M investments into cash flow positive companies for growth and recapitalization. Mauloa further demonstrates its moniker by leaving business owners in control of their own destiny, without the burden of a predetermined exit horizon. Originally founded in 2007 as Sachs Capital, Mauloa has deployed over $200M and partnered with more than 20 companies across a range of industries. Bolstered by its experienced Operating Partners and esteemed Advisory Board, Mauloa focuses on creating value for all stakeholders by helping build great companies that are excellent places to work, which collectively strengthen the U.S. economy. Learn more at https://www.mauloainc.com/.

