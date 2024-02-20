Former Alabama University Athletes Return Home to Buford to Launch Youth Flag Football League

Phillip and Kallie Ely both understand the invaluable life lessons and skills that sports can instill in young kids, and have returned to Kallie's hometown of Buford to launch RISE Flag Football Powered by Under Armour. Post this

Phillip shared his enthusiasm for the new league, saying, "Kallie and I both understand the invaluable life lessons and skills that sports can instill in young kids. We want to provide the youth in Buford with the same foundational experiences and opportunities that shaped us as athletes and individuals."

Kallie, a Buford native, expressed her eagerness to give back to the community that played a significant role in her upbringing. "Buford holds a special place in my heart, and I am thrilled to contribute to the development of young athletes in the area. Our goal is to create a positive and inclusive environment where kids can learn, grow, and have fun through the sport of flag football."

More than just a sports league, this initiative aims to provide a nurturing environment for young athletes to not only grasp the fundamentals of flag football but also cultivate crucial traits such as leadership, teamwork, and sportsmanship.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of the Flag Football League in Buford. This league is not just about the game; it's about shaping well-rounded individuals who can excel both on and off the field," said Owner and CEO TJ Lane.

RISE Flag Football League will provide a safe and supportive environment for young athletes to discover their potential in Buford, but is also vital to the local community. Not only will RISE provide an avenue for young individuals to engage in physical activity and promote healthier lifestyles, these leagues bring families together and foster the growth of well-rounded individuals posed to become future leaders within their community.

The league is starting the new year with much to be proud of. The league saw an exceptional year of growth and impact in 2023, marking significant milestones that underscore its commitment to youth development. The organization has seen remarkable expansion, including engaging over 25,000 enthusiastic youth and providing them a platform to learn, grow and excel both on and off the field, securing a monumental partnership with global sports brand Under Armour, and signing 75 agreements with owners in local markets across 20 states.

