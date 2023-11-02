Former Apple Project Specialist Writes New Science Fiction and Dystopian Book

Jack Kaminskie presents a story focused on confronting and overcoming one's fears in a technological universe, with philosophical and spiritual tones
BRANDFORD, Conn., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a world increasingly driven by technology, where boundaries between reality and the surreal may blur may, comes a new fiction book written to challenge the very essence of human existence: "Epic: The Game," by Jack Kaminskie.
The book starts with an entrepreneur pitching his idea for a virtual reality game. The game runs on a quantum computer platform. It leads players into dimensions where they explore their parallel lives and confront fears during 20 levels of gameplay. It uses human energy for power, so if a player is cut in the game, they bleed in real life.
"I want people to wonder if we are living in an alternative universe or a holographic world projected by our brains," Kaminskie said. "Perhaps this life is a simulation to learn valuable life lessons as we are bored with perfection, spiritually, and need suffering to appreciate the gift of life."
The story centers around a family of four, including seventeen-year-old Billy Middleton, and his sister, Sarah, with an alcoholic mother and workaholic father. When Billy dies during gameplay, his father discovers his secret and goes into EPIC to fish out his son somewhere in time/space. During this, they learn that life is a form of simulation and is part of a quantum ancestry simulation that runs planet Earth.
"The characters who appear in my novel represent my major fears," Kaminskie said. "It's a personal journey that takes place in a fascinating setting with loveable characters who all learn to overcome their fears in unique ways when participating in the game."
"Epic: The Game"
By Jack Kaminskie
ISBN: 9781669867234 (softcover); 9781669867234 (hardcover); 9781669867227 (electronic)
Available at Author Website, Amazon and Barnes & Noble
About the author
Jack Kaminskie is a technology enthusiast who has worked in Silicon Valley for over 30 years and for major brands, like Apple. During their time writing Epic: The Game, Kaminskie studied and researched all the book's concepts over two years. When they're not writing, they love to listen to music, walk in nature, and daydream about new ideas to write about. Their biggest passion is spending time with their family and dogs. To learn more, please visit https://www.xlibris.com/en/bookstore/bookdetails/848870-epic-the-game
