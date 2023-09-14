Former Army Comptroller Jonathan Moak Joins Inkit as Head of Federal Sales

"Federal and defense organizations are facing significant challenges in the simultaneous need to modernize government information technology and to comply with security and zero trust mandates." - Jonathan Moak, Inkit. Tweet this

Inkit's Secure Document Generation and distribution platform provides unique security features that allow government entities, defense organizations, and regulated businesses to:

Generate documents at scale in all major formats

Simplify document retention and archival

Prevent security leaks and maintain confidentiality

Minimize breaches and protect against insider threats

Simplify access management across their entire organizations

Control access to sensitive information with Inkit's Disappearing Documents

"Federal and defense organizations are facing significant challenges in the simultaneous need to modernize government information technology and to comply with security and zero trust mandates. They need to improve their ability to serve the public but be mindful of threats to information security and confidentiality," said Moak. "Inkit delivers the scalable functionality to drive efficiency, the visibility to ensure integrity, and the effective controls to assure security."

Inkit is the leading zero trust document generation platform that allows users to generate, encrypt, and distribute documents in total privacy. Inkit users include:

Government and Defense

Financial Services Companies

Healthcare Providers and Payers

Investor-Owned Utilities

Human Resources and Employee Benefits Providers

"Jonathan's unique experience working with and serving in defense and federal government organizations will help Inkit deliver value to those customers and ensure that they receive the ideal product fit and best onboarding experience," added Inkit CEO Michael McCarty. "Inkit is committed to our current and future federal and defense customers and Jonathan provides another key resource to help them succeed."

About Inkit

Inkit is the only Secure Document Generation (SDG) platform that allows users to generate, encrypt, and distribute documents in total privacy. Inkit offers the best multicloud environment for all your favorite apps to generate documents in Microsoft Docs, PPT, XLS, PDF, and HTML. Get the security you can depend on with Inkit's serverless architecture, disappearing documents, roles and permissions, and document streaming features. Inkit is privately owned and headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota, with offices in Washington, D.C.

