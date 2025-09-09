Former Aviation Executive Jim Jensen Takes Equity Stake in Debt Resolution Provider National Fidelity Financial

As an equity partner, Mr. Jensen brings considerable expertise to his new advisory role and will directly contribute to National Fidelity Financial's next level growth

MELBOURNE, Fla., Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- National Fidelity Financial (NFF), a trusted leader in debt resolution, today announced that Jim Jensen has joined the company as an equity partner.

A well-respected executive and entrepreneur, Jim founded Satcom Direct (SD) in 1997. SD was a provider of in-flight connectivity and data solutions for the business and government aviation sectors. SD's hardware and software solutions ensured reliable internet, voice and data connectivity for aircraft operations and passengers. In 2024, Gogo Inc. acquired SD. At that time, Mr. Jensen exited the company he had founded 27 years earlier.

NFF is a debt resolution provider founded in 2009 by Michael Ainbinder. The company's mission is to help people overcome overwhelming debt through tailored financial solutions. With a commitment to no up-front fees, the NFF team has successfully settled thousands of accounts, helping individuals avoid bankruptcy and eliminate debt. Services include debt settlement and resolution – NFF negotiators work with creditors to reduce outstanding balances and avoid bankruptcy, personal and consumer loans – lump-sum funding with clear repayment terms, and business loans – capital solutions for business growth.

Jim Jensen's technical background spans product development, network infrastructure and data security. His experience in building secure, scalable systems aligns with NFF's strategy to expand its financial technology capabilities. By applying his knowledge, Jim will support NFF's initiatives to modernize client onboarding, enhance digital payment systems, and ensure compliance and data security. His proven ability to integrate advanced technologies into highly regulated industries will be instrumental as NFF expands rapidly.

NFF's growth strategy calls for hiring approximately 120 new customer service representatives, negotiators and managers in the next 18 months. Employment opportunities will be both in-office and remote, with the objective of offering seamless service from 9 AM to 9 PM, seven days a week, in all US time zones.

"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Jim Jensen as both an investor and partner at NFF," says Michael Ainbinder, CEO and Founder, NFF. "Jim's track record as an inventor, entrepreneur, and visionary leader is nothing short of extraordinary. His decision to join forces with us represents a tremendous vote of confidence in our mission and future. With his experience, insight, and passion for building world-class companies, I have no doubt we will accelerate our growth, expand our reach, and create thousands of opportunities that make a lasting impact on families across the country. This partnership marks a defining moment for NFF, and I could not be more excited about the journey ahead."

"Mike and his team have built an impressive business over the last 15 years," continues Jim Jensen, Partner, NFF. "After the SD transaction, I paused to consider my next move. I wanted an opportunity to drive growth, create jobs and help the American public. NFF is a leader in its space with huge potential for growth that directly benefits our clients by helping them achieve financial stability."

Note to Editors: NFF executives will attend the 'ACDR 2025 Annual Conference', September 15-17, in Palm Beach and will be available for interviews and meetings.

About National Fidelity Financial

National Fidelity Financial (NFF) is a trusted leader in debt resolution. Services include debt settlement and resolution, personal loans and business loans. Founded in 2009, NFF is headquartered in Melbourne, Florida. For more information, please visit https://www.nfdebt.org/.

Mark Lowe, National Fidelity Financial, 1 (514) 576-2519, [email protected], https://www.nfdebt.org/

