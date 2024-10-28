Former Bank Executive Exposes How Billions of Dollars are Siphoned off American Businesses Every Year

New book reveals card processor's deceptive billing practices used to overbill U.S. businesses over $100 billion a year. Foreword by Shark Tank's Kevin Harrington

SARASOTA, Fla., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Finance industry expert Robert L. Day wants to expose the underhanded, unregulated practices that can be used by credit card processors to inflate or hide fees from businesses. He shares all this and more in his new tell-all book, "The Great American Heist: How Credit Card Processors Steal Businesses' Profits."

Having worked as an executive for one of the world's largest credit card processors, Day has firsthand experience with what goes on behind closed doors and wants to bring readers behind the curtain.

"Back when I was a rookie at the bank, two plus two equaled four," Day explained. "Fast forward 11 years and that is no longer the case. As my career continued, I watched the corruption grow year after year. I could no longer stand aside and be complicit in their deceit. I left and formed weAudit.com to help businesses fight back against these practices and help right the wrong."

Day takes readers on a comprehensive journey, unraveling the secrets of fee manipulation, rebate withholding, fee inflation, and deceptive practices employed by processors. He elaborates on the lack of safeguards that could be put in place by government regulations and demands accountability while warning readers against blind trust when dealing with credit card processors.

By exposing these practices, Day hopes to help businesses retain their profits. The book can be used as a reference for examining processor statements to help uncover any discrepancies or billing errors.

"Knowledge is power," Day said. "If you think your company is immune to this double-dealing, think again. This affects businesses of all sizes. I wrote this book to show how processors overbill merchants so that both merchants and consumers will have their eyes wide open."

Day plans to continue exposing industry secrets to better help businesses in future books.

"The Great American Heist: How Credit Card Processors Steal Businesses' Profits"

By Robert L. Day; Foreword by Kevin Harrington from "Shark Tank"

ISBN: 9781665745093 (softcover); 9781665745116 (hardcover)

Available at Archway Publishing, Amazon and Barnes & Noble

About the author

Robert Day is referred to as "The Industry Expert" by every major credit association and wears the title of "the most hated man in America by banks and credit card processors" with pride. He shared a stage with Steve Forbes as well as co-authored a book with him and speaks all over the country about the overbilling of merchant processing. Robert and his wife, Maureen, live in Southwest Florida and have five adult children and seven grandchildren. To learn more, please visit http://www.thegreatamericanheist.com or http://www.weaudit.com.

