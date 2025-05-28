Former Big Law CIO Allan Lamkin Joins Harbor as Chief Technology Officer

"As a long-time Harbor client, I was consistently impressed by the company's collaborative, team-oriented culture." Post this

As CIO at Paul Hastings, Lamkin led modernization of the firm's global technology infrastructure, applications, IT services and support, completing more than 200 projects over a five-year period. Prior to that, he was CTO at Deluxe Entertainment Services Group, where he led a global engineering team, founded a new digital content distribution division, and introduced new technologies for use in the TV and film entertainment industries. Lamkin holds bachelor's and master's degrees in electrical engineering from University of California San Diego and UCLA, as well as 30+ patents. In 2024, he received the Global ORBIE Award for CIOs from organizations with over $1 billion in annual revenue and multinational operations from SoCalCIO.

"As a long-time Harbor client, I was consistently impressed by the company's collaborative, team-oriented culture. It's an energizing environment, and I'm thrilled to work alongside such talent to help fuel Harbor's next phase of growth," said Allan Lamkin. "The legal industry is ripe for transformation and it's exciting to be part of the journey at Harbor."

About Harbor

Harbor is the preeminent provider of professional services to the legal industry encompassing strategy, technology, operations, and intelligence.

Our 800-strong team of strategists, technologists, and specialists navigates alongside our clients – leading law firms, corporations, and their law departments – to provide essential resources and invaluable insights.

Anchored in a rich heritage of deep knowledge, steadfast relationships, and mutual respect, our unwavering dedication lies in shaping the future of the legal industry and fostering enduring partnerships within our community and ecosystem. www.harborglobal.com.

