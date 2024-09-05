Former Blue Bell CEO Ricky Dickson Inspires Guests at Miss Anne's Ice Cream Shoppe With Scoops of Stories and Sweet Moments

Hosting Ricky wasn't just about ice cream; it was about bringing people together to share stories of faith and perseverance. Post this

Dickson's career at Blue Bell Creameries spanned more than 40 years and began with a paper he wrote in college about the company. "I thought it was only fitting that my career at Blue Bell ended with a book," Dickson mused. His favorites are broken into categories, although "homemade vanilla is in its own category," he added. "I also enjoy strawberry and salted caramel brownie." And when he asks someone what their favorite flavor is, he nods knowingly and offers a story about the people behind the flavor or when its rollout schedule falls.

"My book is full of stories that I wrote during a nearly five-month period – some of them from a deer stand – but all of them about different periods in my life and in the business," Dickson said. He often quotes Phil 4:6-7 to remind readers to "Be anxious for nothing, but in everything by prayer and supplication, with thanksgiving, let your requests be made known to God."

The four-hour book signing was filled with sweet moments, some involving Old Country Store team members; for Amber Tovar, a front buffet attendant, reading the back of Dickson's book was the confirmation she needed to face her fears. "It's like everything fell into place, and I knew I had to be here," she said. For local author Anne Calvert, meeting with Dickson was the chance to chat with a kindred spirit – someone who understood a writer's journey. She purchased his book and observed the set-up and decor at the book signing to draw inspiration for her own.

One of the day's more serendipitous moments came when Missy Gonzales, of Winton, California, stopped by Miss Anne's with her family. While charging their Tesla on a trip from Kentucky to Memphis, they discovered Dickson signing books. "I can't get Blue Bell in California, so finding my favorite ice cream here, and then meeting Ricky, was such a wonderful surprise," Gonzales shared.

The 177 page book is full of personal anecdotes and offers advice for finding peace in the middle of storms by placing faith in God.

Now that day-to-day operations at Blue Bell are part of his past, Dickson is looking forward to more book signings and even writing another book in the future. "I truly believe God's got some things in store," Dickson said. He will serve as the Executive in Residence at Oklahoma Baptist University where he will mentor students at least once a week, take part in speaking engagements and enjoy his eight grandchildren.

Shaw enjoyed the time he spent connecting with Dickson in between Guest visits. "Listening to his stories of perseverance, leadership and staying true to your values despite the challenges was incredibly inspiring," Shaw said. "For me, it was a reminder that no matter the adversity, faith and resilience are the cornerstones of enduring success."

Brooks Shaw's Old Country Store is a multi-faceted destination located at 56 Casey Jones Lane in Jackson, Tennessee. The establishment, which is gearing up to celebrate its 60th anniversary in 2025, includes a restaurant, Miss Anne's Ice Cream Shoppe, Miss Juanita's Gift Shop and the Dixie Café Takeout, Dine-In and Drive-Thru. For more information, individuals can visit instagram.com/caseyjonesvillage, facebook.com/oldcountrystore and caseyjones.com and call 731-668-1223.

