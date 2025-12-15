Former Broadway Performer Hosts Holiday Cabaret to Raise Funds for Pulmonary Hypertension

Through his holiday cabaret, Stephen Carter-Hicks celebrates his dedication as a PHA volunteer while raising funds and awareness for pulmonary hypertension.
WASHINGTON, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Stephen Carter-Hicks, a former Broadway performer diagnosed with pulmonary arterial hypertension in 2010, will take center stage for a special holiday cabaret on Thursday, Dec.18, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. EST, at Creative Cauldron in Falls Church, Virginia. As part of the venue's annual holiday cabaret series, A Christmas Party with Stephen Carter-Hicks, will benefit the Pulmonary Hypertension Association.
Pulmonary hypertension is a serious condition that affects people across all ages, sexes and racial, social and ethnic backgrounds, yet it remains widely underdiagnosed and misunderstood. PH contributes to more than 18,000 adult deaths annually in the United States. While some forms are rare and have no known cause, PH can also develop from common conditions such as left heart disease, congenital heart disease, sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or connective tissue disease. Symptoms such as shortness of breath, fatigue and chest pain are often mistaken for other conditions, dangerously delaying diagnosis. While there is no cure, early diagnosis and proper treatment can extend and improve quality of life. Without treatment, the average length of survival is under three years.
Carter-Hicks has been a dedicated PHA volunteer since 2018, using his artistry to uplift the PH community through powerful performances and by sharing his story. For this year's holiday show, he reunites with longtime collaborator and pianist Howard Breitbart for an evening of song, storytelling and holiday cheer. All funds raised will advance PHA's mission of education, hope and support.
"Stephen uses his voice to both entertain and advocate. We're so grateful for the joy he shares and the awareness he inspires," said Sarah Smith, director of fundraising events at PHA.
Carter-Hicks is available for interviews to discuss his journey with PAH, the role of music in navigating chronic illness, and the power of community during the holiday season and beyond.
Tickets can be purchased at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=302472
Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the Pulmonary Hypertension Association is the oldest and largest nonprofit patient association dedicated to the pulmonary hypertension community. Pulmonary hypertension is a rare, chronic and life-threatening lung condition for which no cure currently exists. PHA's mission is to extend and improve the lives of those affected by PH. To achieve this mission, PHA engages people with PH and their families, caregivers, health care providers and researchers worldwide who work together to advocate for the PH community, support patients, caregivers and families, offer up-to-date education and information on PH, improve quality patient care, and fund and promote research. For more information, visit www.PHAssociation.org and connect with PHA on Bluesky, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.
