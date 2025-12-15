Former Broadway Performer Hosts Holiday Cabaret to Raise Funds for Pulmonary Hypertension

"Stephen uses his voice to both entertain and advocate. We're so grateful for the joy he shares and the awareness he inspires," said Sarah Smith, director of fundraising events at PHA. Post this

Carter-Hicks has been a dedicated PHA volunteer since 2018, using his artistry to uplift the PH community through powerful performances and by sharing his story. For this year's holiday show, he reunites with longtime collaborator and pianist Howard Breitbart for an evening of song, storytelling and holiday cheer. All funds raised will advance PHA's mission of education, hope and support.

"Stephen uses his voice to both entertain and advocate. We're so grateful for the joy he shares and the awareness he inspires," said Sarah Smith, director of fundraising events at PHA.

Carter-Hicks is available for interviews to discuss his journey with PAH, the role of music in navigating chronic illness, and the power of community during the holiday season and beyond.

Tickets can be purchased at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=302472

About the Pulmonary Hypertension Association

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., the Pulmonary Hypertension Association is the oldest and largest nonprofit patient association dedicated to the pulmonary hypertension community. Pulmonary hypertension is a rare, chronic and life-threatening lung condition for which no cure currently exists. PHA's mission is to extend and improve the lives of those affected by PH. To achieve this mission, PHA engages people with PH and their families, caregivers, health care providers and researchers worldwide who work together to advocate for the PH community, support patients, caregivers and families, offer up-to-date education and information on PH, improve quality patient care, and fund and promote research. For more information, visit www.PHAssociation.org and connect with PHA on Bluesky, Instagram, Facebook and LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Zangi Miti, Pulmonary Hypertension Association, 1 (240) 485-0770, [email protected]

